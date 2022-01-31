When President Herbert Hoover’s granddaughter was born almost a century ago, he had a great response.
“Thank God she doesn’t have to be confirmed by the Senate,” the former President wryly noted. Thank God indeed.
The U.S. Senate likes to refer to itself as “the world’s greatest deliberative body.” While that may have once been true, it no longer comes close to applying to the modern day version.
Today’s Senate is an embarrassing collection of largely older white males content to give speeches before television cameras in an empty Senate chamber rather than constructively debate and discuss actual legislation.
Today’s Senate is where legislation goes to die — or at least, suffer a long, lonely existence before meeting its ultimate fate. It exists to serve the political parties rather than the people. It is an institution designed to prevent things from happening rather than making them happen.
That is not a partisan problem either. Both Democrats and Republicans have mightily contributed to creating “the world’s greatest obstructionist body.” In fact, the Senate might best be described as a greatly magnified reflection of the inequity of power currently ripping our country apart at the grassroots level.
The Senate is where the playing field is supposed to be leveled. Where Wyoming has the same number of votes as California, despite representing a fraction of the citizens. It was designed to bring states together and establish laws for the common good, giving the minority somewhat equal footing with the majority.
That was the whole idea behind the filibuster. You remember the movie “Mr. Smith Goes To Washington” where Jimmy Stewart’s character conducted a filibuster by standing up and talking for hour after hour, refusing to give up the floor? No bathroom break, no resting, no sitting. It showed how difficult a filibuster was back then, and deservedly so.
Now the Senate has made filibustering as easy as ordering on Amazon. A senator simply announces he/she is filibustering, and has to do nothing else. No effort required, just obstruct. Make it seem somehow noble, like you are protecting your state and nation rather than promoting yourself and campaigning to keep your cushy job.
Recently Senate Republicans killed legislation designed to protect the rights of citizens — particularly minorities — to vote. They didn’t denounce the legislation on its merits or lack of same. They simply refused to allow it to be discussed and debated.
They filibustered it. And when Democrats sought to modify the filibuster rules just for voting legislation, two of their own joined Republicans in refusing. Their reason? The filibuster as it exists protects the right of the minority party. So — and bear with me through a long sentence here — what the Senate said through its actions was this:
They believe keeping the filibuster unchanged and protecting the rights of the minority of U.S. senators to obstruct legislation they politically oppose is more important than protecting the right of minority voters across the country to cast their votes and have them counted.
That’s why President Hoover was grateful his granddaughter didn’t have to rely on the Senate. Sadly, the rest of us today are not nearly as fortunate.