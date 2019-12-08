As this is written, I am heading to Foxboro for the Patriots/Kansas City game that could go a long way to deciding the locals Super Bowl chances.
This is hardly a new experience. I have been a season ticket holder for 48 years and attended numerous “big games” especially over the last 20 seasons. But this year is different, bringing with it a new sense of urgency.
Because it is increasingly looking like 2019 could be the last season we see Tom Brady in a Patriots uniform.
Now for the record, I am not officially buying into that as a forgone conclusion. The optimistic fan part of me continues to believe the Patriots will step up and keep Tom here for another couple years. I have not given up hope.
But as an organization, the Patriots tend to be practical and frugal. The odds they invest upwards of $25 million a year in a 42 year-old quarterback are pretty steep. Their “what can you do for me now” attitude is largely responsible for the six Lombardi trophies currently residing in Foxboro. They are, at their core — a business.
I’d like to believe Robert Kraft would hang on to Brady to the bitter end, and never let him leave for another team. But then again, he has let a lot of other great players walk when they thought the timing was right. And my overall faith in Kraft has taken a serious hit in the last year or so.
Every trip I’ve made to Gillette this year has been undertaken with the thought in mind this may be it. That I have a very limited number of games left to watch the greatest quarterback of all time perform live and in person. That while this team is still strong and could easily win another championship this season, the greatest dynasty in NFL history is moving towards an end.
Watching Tom Brady play quarterback has been an honor and privilege. The fact we take him so much for granted is the ultimate tribute to his greatness. As is so often the case, we won’t totally appreciate what we have had until it leaves us for good.
The very idea of Brady in another uniform makes me want to throw up. I’m sure San Francisco fans felt the same way when Joe Montana went to Kansas City. It’s just not right.
And yes, I care about sports that much. Deal with it.
Maybe Brady will stay and eventually retire as a lifelong Patriot. But his desire to keep playing is what makes him great. The Patriots’ skill at utilizing talent at a cost-efficient level is what makes them great. Remember when the Celtics kept Bird, McHale and Parrish? It set them back for decades.
No matter what happens after this season, we in this area have been witness to something no other football fandom has ever experienced. Thank you, Tom Brady. Watching you play for 20 years has been awesome. You are the GOAT, and the greatest Patriot player of all time. I know you aren’t done yet.
Now go win another Super Bowl. We’ll worry about next year after the parade.
