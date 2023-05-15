Yep, this is about guns again. Hard to avoid this oft-discussed and sensitive topic, given the incredible number of mass shooting events leading to the deaths of innocent adults and children on pretty much a weekly basis these days.
And since our current Congress, particularly Republicans, can’t seem to find either the wisdom or the courage to have a truthful and commonsense discussion on this controversial topic, it is left to all of us to try and save the lives they so negligently endanger.
Let’s get the silly pro-gun propaganda lies out of the way right up front. Virtually no one wants to ban all guns, confiscate all weapons from law-abiding gun owners, and render the entire country unable to hunt or defend itself. That’s just ignorant political crap used by those with no real valid argument against stopping the proliferation of guns that leads to senseless deaths.
And yes, we have mental health problems in America that must be addressed. Chief among them is the mental health of those who refuse to acknowledge guns must be better regulated in this country. If you can’t see that given all that is going on, you can’t find the solution because you are in fact a large part of the problem.
There is no reason why AR-15 style weapons should not be severely restricted on a nationwide basis. No reason why standardized federal background checks should not be a requirement for owning a gun. No reason why national Red Flag laws should not be stopping guns from getting into the hands of people with documented mental health challenges. No reason why the gun show loophole should not be closed in every single state.
There is no reason why you should be able to buy a gun without a waiting period. No reason why the age limit to buy a gun should be lower than the age limit to buy an alcoholic beverage. No reason why tough state gun laws should be undermined by lax guns laws in a neighboring state.
Spare me the garbage about guns not being a major part of the problem. Criminals with guns must be caught and jailed for long sentences. But making guns harder for them to get is also part of that solution. And in case some haven’t noticed, very few of the mass shooters these days have prior criminal records. But they do share one important thing — far too easy access to advanced weaponry.
After a few children had their faces shot off in Allen, Texas this past week a subcommittee of the Texas Legislature got praise for finally — at the last minute — merely advancing out of committee a bill to raise the age for buying an AR-15 to 21. Two Republicans switched votes to get it to the floor. And that was seen as a major deal.
Like it or not, guns themselves are a big part of the problem. We need to better regulate them on a national basis. And if we do not, the blood of future victims is on our hands and the hands of our elected representatives.
Failure to see that is perhaps our biggest national mental health crisis.