If you live in Norton and haven’t paid much attention to your select board lately, you should. Because frankly, it’s a mess.
The current board lacks experience in the office. Each member has served less than three years. It is a committee consumed by internal strife and power struggles. The board is divided, and that division affects its ability to perform.
Take just the last few weeks as an example.
Christine Deveau, the youngest member and vice chair, suddenly resigned late last month with more than a year left on her term. Deveau did not give any public reason for her resignation, other than a Facebook statement citing “family, health and happiness come first.”
However, it has been no secret infighting and tension between board members — much of it behind the scenes — has affected its operation. Members Michael Toole and Steven Hornsby have pretty much been on one side, and chairperson Meg Artz and newest member Kevin Snyder on the other with Deveau.
At a recent meeting, Toole and Hornsby complained about Artz. Hornsby stated the board is suffering from “a lack of leadership” and called for reorganization. Both cited Artz for problems in handling the agenda, not showing up for parades and meetings, and not devoting enough time to the position (while making a point to note they both have enough time).
Then came the decision on whether to hold a special election to fill Deveau’s vacant seat, or simply wait for the next scheduled town election in April. The cost of holding an extra election is estimated to be about $10,000.
The town manager pointed out that holding a special election in February would only give a newly elected member “maybe five meetings” before the April election. But board members noted those meetings could be very important, cited the need to have a full board to avoid tie votes, and unanimously went ahead with the special election.
What they didn’t talk about — but no doubt played a role — was the politics involved.
Artz was elected chair over Toole by a 3-2 vote following the last election. Hard feelings appear to be lingering over that choice today. The next elected member will most likely be the swing vote in choosing the next chair.
Special elections, especially in February and with just one contest, do not attract many voters. That can be an advantage to some potential candidates who perhaps might struggle with greater turnout. Waiting for the April ballot was the more logical and economical move. But the board simply didn’t trust each other and took the political route.
There does appear to be a lack of leadership here. But leadership is not just the job of the chairperson. Other members have a responsibility to help make both the chairperson and the board successful. Right now, leadership in general — not just the chair — is a problem. There is too much “me” and not enough “we.”
Perhaps time and more experience on the board will teach some members to work cooperatively. But right now, they need to stop the political maneuvering and concentrate on the business of the town.
But it helps if they know voters are paying attention.