Just for the record, I have now completed a top-to-bottom search of my home and office and can state unequivocally and with complete confidence that I do not have any confidential government documents in my possession.
Now if only more current and former presidents and vice presidents could accurately make the same claim, we would all be better off.
It was a terrible thing when former President Donald Trump was found to be in possession of confidential government documents.
It was equally terrible when current President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence were both found to also have such files in their homes or offices. Obviously, this is a problem that transcends party.
And yes, the way the three individuals involved reacted to being investigated is indeed vastly different. Trump obstructed investigation, failed to cooperate with authorities, and changed his version of the facts several times. Both Biden and Pence appear, thus far, to have cooperated fully with efforts to evaluate the entire problem.
But the initial offense is the same in all three cases. They aren’t supposed to have classified documents at their homes or offices. Each of them is ultimately responsible for making sure they complied with the law and rules. All three of them should be thoroughly investigated with regard to the documents.
Politically speaking, the violations by Biden and Pence are a huge political gift to Trump. Already facing possible criminal charges in several investigations, Trump now no longer needs to rely on his blatant and obvious lies to defend his possession of documents. He will point to the man who defeated him and the man he claims was disloyal to him and use the old “but they did it too” defense.
Perhaps sadder than watching this happen to all three is watching their political parties try and spin it to their advantage.
Democrats were rightfully skewering Trump for both having and refusing to turn over the documents, and then had to try and explain why Biden having similar ones was not as serious. It transformed the political spotlight overnight and made them look foolish.
Then Republicans looked hypocritical trying to say Biden’s offense was worse than Trump’s clear attempts at obstruction. There were pious cries of “double standard” and unfairness, all as they condemned the very same offense they claimed was no big deal when their party leader committed it. And they looked even sillier when their former VP had to admit he also had documents. Trying to portray Trump as a victim is just pathetic politics at its very worst.
It is painfully clear the system of protecting confidential and top-secret documents is severely lacking. Our top elected officials and their staffs are not taking the rules seriously. There should be an immediate and bipartisan effort launched to strengthen both the process and the laws.
It remains to be seen what the political fallout from all this will be, but in the end both parties have egg on their collective faces and should just shut up and do something to make our documents more secure. Investigate all three cases vigorously and let the chips fall where they may.