To paraphrase the words of the immortal William Shakespeare: “Something is rotten in the Town of Foxboro.”
OK, so the actual line in Hamlet reads “state of Denmark.” But the meaning could very well be applied to Foxboro’s current political condition.
The managerial structure of this great community is currently a mess following the unexpected and unexplained departure of several top-ranking employees, including the town manager and human resource director. Given that the HR director had only been on the job since December and the town manager only since April, it would seem somebody has a lot of explaining to do.
But no clear explanations have yet been offered, and there seem to be none looming in the immediate future. Worse, it is unclear exactly what has caused the current situation or how the select board intends to rectify it.
Board members started off their meeting last Wednesday by stating the town “is fine” despite it having no town manager, assistant town manager, or permanent personnel director. They rightfully touted the many outstanding employees remaining in Foxboro, and assured everyone the business of the town was being conducted.
What they failed to do is explain why the town manager they hired just months ago left with a severance package paying him more than he made when he was working. They talked about getting “the right fit” for the town in addition to professional qualifications, but never explained exactly what “fit” means in this context. Most importantly, they never expressed a clear view of how to correct whatever it is they believe went wrong.
Having key leadership posts unfilled and no immediate plan in place to address filling them is not “fine.” It is the result of a process run amok and a failure of leadership by the elected select board who ultimately bear responsibility.
It is understandable board members can’t discuss specifics of individual employee situations due to privacy laws. But there is nothing to stop them from addressing the failures that led to this mess. And some members admitted it is indeed a mess.
Yet when an audience member Wednesday night suggested they perform “a postmortem” on the process, the board seemed to either not understand what that might include or simply considered it unnecessary.
But clearly there is a difference between discussing the process itself and the employees it ultimately produced. If you don’t address the process, you can’t fix whatever went wrong. That could lead to repeating whatever mistakes were made and making the situation worse instead of better.
The board did eventually appoint someone to the unusual position of “temporary acting town manager,” but that title itself is indicative of a larger problem.
Foxboro’s select board needs to start being less concerned with defending their actions and more concerned with transparently addressing the serious issues at hand.
While there may well be many problems that have led to the current situation, the actions of the town’s top elected board are definitely among them.
Until they exert some clear and transparent leadership it may be difficult for Foxboro citizens to have faith in either their hiring system or select board.
And that is neither “fine” nor the “right fit.”