After a two-week vacation and while recovering from a bout with COVID, I’d like to catch up on a few things in and out of our local area.
Condolences to the family of Boston Celtic legend Bill Russell, who died last week. I grew up watching this tremendous basketball player, the greatest winner in the history of professional sports and first Black head coach in any of the major sport leagues. But he was so much more than a great athlete. He was a civil rights activist and a man who always stood up for what he believed and fought for those around him.
Despite pathetic claims by owner Keith Lambert blaming Google and social media, the closing of his Trump merchandise store in North Attleboro is occurring for only one reason — it was a bad political business that sought to cash in on hatred and clearly couldn’t find enough locally.
Mayor Paul Heroux is right to thoroughly investigate the purchase of the Locust Valley property. It would make sense for the city on a lot of levels.
The situation surrounding the position of police chief in Mansfield just keeps getting worse. It is undoubtedly a complex matter that requires careful consideration by Mansfield officials, but it is hurting the community in ways beyond the department and public safety. The integrity of town government itself has been badly damaged, and continued silence is not how it is going to be repaired.
Our esteemed state legislature finally joined more than 30 other states and passed a bill allowing sports betting. This was ultimately a financial decision, not a moral one. Sports betting goes on regardless of its legality, and it was high time to both regulate it and use the proceeds to help fund important services. It was long overdue.
Speaking of the legislature, shed no tears for those outlining how members had to work nearly 48 hours straight to close out the legislative session. If they had collectively done their jobs properly, that would not have been necessary. Shame on the Democratic Party leadership — an embarrassment in both transparency and leadership.
Have you ever noticed many of the same people who preach term limits are the first ones to criticize new candidates with views different from their own, merely because they running?
Watching conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in the penalty phase of his civil trial is even more sickening than watching his show or listening to his “beliefs.” He is a lying, greedy, self-serving monster who makes money off the unimaginable grief of others.
Tom Brady is still the greatest NFL player of all time. But the recent revelations of his negotiating with the Miami Dolphins while still playing for, and under contract to, the Patriots — and later the Buccaneers — shows a serious lack of integrity.
To Sun Chronicle columnist Bob Foley who recently claimed difficulty finding courage in “elected officials from town officials right on up” — you must not know many local town officials. There are lots of examples of courageous local leaders in this area. But writing that truth doesn’t advance agendas of hatred and the undermining of government. You should know courage exists even in those you disagree with.