We are now in the strange and somewhat unprecedented position of watching President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy both take credit for the very same legislative “achievement.”
Neither seem bothered by the undeniable fact all they really did was authorize payment of the nation’s bills after neither of them was an effective leader in controlling the nation’s budget when it counted. It’s a sad state of affairs when the best thing you can say about two “leaders” is they didn’t let one of the world’s most affluent countries default on its debts.
Still, the fact this debt ceiling deal made both the far left and the far right complain is a sign of actual compromise. But it remains reactive governing as opposed to proactive leadership, and we won’t solve our clear national problems until we create more of the latter.
But where is that leadership going to come from?
The leading contenders for the Democratic and Republican nominations for president are the current White House occupant, an 80-year-old career senate veteran with possibly two years left in his political life, and an almost equally senior former president with more pending indictments than truthful statements in his recent, sordid past. Hardly an inspiration for hopeful Americans to flock to the polls.
Are there alternatives? Sure, but there is no Barak Obama-type young leader with a fresh approach ready to jump in on either side.
Republicans have several present or former governors who want to be president, but they don’t seem to have much momentum. One wants to tell Disney and other private companies what they can and cannot say. One served as a silent soldier in perhaps the most corrupt administration in our history. Others can’t even bring themselves to criticize those responsible for a direct attack on our nation’s Capitol.
The Democratic side is also pretty desolate. Robert Kennedy Jr. is a joke politically and otherwise. Marianne Williamson is hardly a household name, and for good reason. And potential candidates like the current secretary of transportation are savvy enough to realize their best shot will be in 2028.
So where does that leave many of the voters? Wanting.
Two of my favorite political quotes come from a movie “The American President” starring Michael Douglas and Michael J Fox. Fox plays an aide to the president, and he says this to his boss:
“The American people want leadership. And in the absence of genuine leadership, they will listen to anyone who steps up to the microphone. They’re so thirsty for it, they’ll crawl through the desert toward a mirage, and when they discover there’s no water, they’ll drink the sand.”
And the president replies: “We’ve had presidents who were beloved, who couldn’t find a coherent sentence with two hands and a flashlight. People don’t drink the sand because they’re thirsty. They drink it because they don’t know the difference.”
I believe the first statement, and fervently hope the second is not true.
But make no mistake, America is in search of leadership. The trick is finding responsible leadership. And most of them don’t believe they will find that elusive quality in the upcoming presidential elections.