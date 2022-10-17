Exactly 50 years ago this past Friday, a popular Norton High School student named Lee Burchill suffered a shotgun blast to the head. And thus began a tragic but inspiring story of courage, strength, devotion, and the love of a community for one of its own.
You may have driven past the Burchill Fields in Norton. Perhaps taken children to practice or play there. Maybe you wondered who Lee Burchill was, and why the fields were named after him. Or maybe the thought never crossed your mind.
But people from Norton and beyond need to know this story. On the sad 50th anniversary of the day his life changed forever, it is important to tell it and keep the memory of the Burchill family alive.
Lee Burchill was a Norton High School senior on Oct. 14, 1972. A good, all-around athlete with a quick laugh and cocky attitude, he could make you laugh and tick you off with equal ability.
On this particular autumn afternoon, he had quarterbacked Norton to a near upset of Case High. After the game, Lee went to the home of his best friend in neighboring Taunton.
While there, he was shot in the head by his friend. It was ruled accidental, though questions abounded. All that’s known for sure is, life was forever changed for Lee and his family that day.
With shotgun pellets lodged in his head, Lee became a quadriplegic. It was a miracle he survived. He spent the next nine years immobile and in considerable pain before he died.
But those nine years were far from wasted. Lee took on his physical limitations like he did everything prior to the shooting — as a challenge.
Little more than a year later, with the never-ending support of his family and friends, Lee achieved the unthinkable. Through tutoring and hard work, he earned his high school diploma.
In May 1974, in cap and gown, he was wheeled down the aisle by his football coach to graduate with my class.
What Lee went through daily was astounding. His courage was inspirational, as was how his family stayed by him and sacrificed for him.
His mother Rita was an amazing woman who took wonderful care of both her sons. I say both because Lee’s younger brother Joey also died at a young age. It all took a toll on Rita, who also died far too soon.
That left Lee’s dad Fred as the lone surviving family member.
After the death of his wife and sons, no one would have blamed him if he chose to wallow in despair. But it was clear where Lee got his courage and determination. He inherited it from his father.
Fred remained a Norton resident to the day he died, and a regular visitor to the family grave. Most cannot imagine his pain, but all can appreciate the courage and class he displayed.
But the Burchill Complex is in honor of Lee, who received the rawest of deals from life and strove to overcome it. A self-assured, self-confident teenager who suddenly had to rely completely on others. A young athlete no longer able to walk, but trying to until the day he died.
The next time you go by the Burchill field, see if it looks different now that you know the story. It is a symbol of a town’s respect for one of its own, intended to guarantee Lee Burchill’s story is passed on to future generations.
Some 50 years later, those of us who knew Lee are determined he will not be forgotten. So please, join me in telling his story.
Lee would like that.