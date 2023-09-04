As most of us wind down a long Labor Day weekend celebration with cookouts, family gatherings, or however you choose to spend this holiday weekend, it might be interesting to quickly review what has been going on in our little corner of the country.
Don’t look for any continuity or order in these collected thoughts. It’s just what I’m thinking about while cleaning the grill and looking for the corkscrew.
I am eagerly anticipating the end of the Red Sox season and looking forward with limited hopes to the Patriots beginning play. The Sox have been awful to watch for much of this summer, and their management from the front office down has been terrible. The Pats are hardly entering the 2023 season as Super Bowl contenders, but if Mac Jones is going to be the “franchise quarterback” he must prove it this year. I’m worried the real highlight of the season might be the honoring of Tom Brady at halftime of the opener this Sunday.
Does anybody understand the Mansfield police chief situation? Chief Ron Sellon returns to duty tomorrow after over two years of paid absence and a lot of documented problems and complaints. Now suddenly the chief and town officials have kissed and made up, and apparently all the problems have just disappeared. Wouldn’t it be nice if someone explained the reasoning behind all this to the taxpayers who paid for it?
Which brings us to Foxboro, where the situation with the former and future town managers remains unexplained and unresolved. Well, it’s legally resolved as there has been a separation agreement and a temporary appointment. But as in neighboring Mansfield, taxpayers are just supposed to pay the bills and not ask questions about serious problems in the upper management of government and some departments. Maybe the two towns can make a joint explanation during their annual Thanksgiving Day football game?
This is shaping up as the strangest presidential campaign in U.S. history. Virtually anything might happen over the next 15 months and nobody would really be surprised.
Do the majority of Americans understand if you don’t believe in our justice system, our governmental system, and our election system — then you don’t believe in America itself? Yes, let’s always make changes and improvements. But just sowing hatred and distrust is self-destructive and wrong.
I will never understand how those who think a children’s book about same-sex parents who love each other is endangering kids in school can at the same time be opposed to universal background checks to buy a gun.
Driving by the new town hall being built in Norton, I suddenly realize we Norton citizens are the first ones ever to see a town hall built in our community in its 322-year history. That’s amazing.
Nothing says summer like some good corn on the cob.
I truly feel sorry for both Senators Feinstein and McConnell and wish them both well with any health challenges they may have. But both should consider retirement given those same obvious challenges.
My granddaughters called me while on vacation from a payphone. It was the first one they had ever seen. And I have never felt older.
Happy Labor Day.