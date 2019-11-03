Attleboro will choose a mayor tomorrow. And when the vote counting is complete, the city will have elected a qualified leader no matter which candidate emerges victorious.
It remains to be seen if this contest between two able and politically savvy office-holders will inspire voters to go to the polls. The council races are not going to add significantly to the turnout, leaving the battle for mayor as the marquee match-up.
Both incumbent Mayor Paul Heroux and City Council Vice President Heather Porreca certainly have their supporters. But conspicuously, they each have their detractors. Fairly or unfairly, it seems this mayoral election might be decided largely on the basis of who convinced the most voters the other is a manipulative liar.
Both sides have expressed their feelings over how “negative” this campaign has been. Having lived through campaigns in Norton back in the “wild and crazy” days of the 80’s and 90’s, I can tell you this is hardly the most negative election this writer has seen. But it is remarkable in one related aspect.
Seldom does a local campaign see the level of personal animosity these two individuals deeply and sincerely hold for each other. It is not the raging, publicly demonstrable dislike you see in campaigns where candidates manufacture outrage to try and win votes. There is nothing fake or phony about the way Heroux or Porreca feel about each other. These two really can’t stand each other.
Having served as a panelist during both their debates, I can attest the tension was almost palpable. And while they both remained within the bounds of today’s inflated standards of political civility, they each flat-out accused each other of serial lying on multiple occasions.
They also both displayed deft political skills. The mayor’s best debate moments involved attacking Porreca for the lack of detail in her plans for the downtown area. He was relentless in pointing out the inconsistencies while displaying his knowledge of the players involved in possible development.
But Heroux is a rather unique political figure, both in campaigning and governing. He responds to virtually every attack and/or comment made about him, letting few if any slights (actual or perceived) go unanswered.
Porreca has maintained that “nice matters”, but also decided she needed to show toughness and go toe-to-toe with the mayor. She seemed to deliberately provoke him in several instances. She put him on the defensive regarding a gas leak incident, and he lost his cool a bit.
But Porreca stepped way out of line by referring to a city employee as Heroux’s “ride or die chick” when discussing the controversial process that chose the water superintendent. Still, the debates probably helped Porreca more than Heroux.
Heroux claims a cabal of councilors has been working against him since his before his election. Porreca claims the current mayor does not respect people with opinions different from his own.
This campaign has shown what the candidates think voters care about in a mayor. Tomorrow, voters will tell the candidates if they were right. And then the winner of this intensely personal campaign will try and pull the city together.
So get out and vote, Attleboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.