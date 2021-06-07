The best way to solve a problem is to nip it in the bud. Especially if that problem is nips.
The Attleboro City Council last week declined to adopt a proposal put forth by Mayor Paul Heroux that would have banned the sale of single-use plastic water bottles and nips, the small alcohol containers sold by liquor stores. The vote was 9-2 against the water bottle ban, and 8-3 to continue to allow the sale of nips.
To be fair, the council has adopted several of the mayor’s proposals to make Attleboro “cleaner and greener,” including their action Tuesday night banning the sale of face and body wash products containing micro-plastic exfoliating beads (I fully admit I have no idea what those are). They had previously banned certain insecticides, plastic and Styrofoam containers, and single-use plastic straws.
But they missed the opportunity to be a local leader when failing to ban nips in particular, though it is easy to understand most of their reasoning. They were rightfully concerned about putting Attleboro businesses at a disadvantage when it came to these products, while competitors in neighboring communities would not be similarly restricted. They were unconvinced the environmental and social gains of such bans would be worth the potential losses to businesses struggling to come back after the pandemic.
Many councilors noted it would be preferable to have a statewide ban or deposit on these items so there would be an equal playing field for all. There have been efforts to do just that, but they have failed in large part due to the beverage distribution industry pouring millions of dollars into the campaigns of state legislators to prevent it.
If you have ever walked the streets of this area, you know these plastic bottles make up a huge percentage of the trash and litter found along the way. The nips in particular are a nuisance because they are cheap, easy to hide or carry, and often mishandled by those perhaps not quite in control of themselves due to the contents.
Banning the sale of plastic, non-deposit nips makes a lot of sense from an environmental and practical standpoint. But quite understandably, liquor store owners were staunchly opposed to eliminating the sale of one of their most popular items. And councilors were very sensitive to adding to the burden of these businesses.
However, the eventual answer to the “nips issue” will depend on local communities taking steps to force the slow-moving Statehouse into action. Attleboro and other area communities should stand up and lead. I’m pretty sure addressing the problems caused by nips and their disposal will be more effective than banning exfoliating beads and the public release of balloons.
Businesses will adapt to the situation, especially the highly regulated liquor stores where competition is already limited through licensing. Council President Mark Cooper noted store owners have committed to picking up litter on a regular basis, and warned “I expect you to do what you committed to.”
That seems to be a very unrealistic expectation, but time will tell. What is truly needed here is a stronger commitment from the council, not the liquor stores.
