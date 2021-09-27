This is hardly a new idea or suggestion, but I’m going to put it forth anyway. And as in the past, I am completely confident it will be totally ignored.
It is time to end the silly, expensive and unnecessary practice of holding preliminary elections for local office in places like Attleboro.
Just last week there was an election held in the city for the singular purpose of whittling the number of candidates running for mayor down from three to two. The very premise of that is just dumb. And Attleboro voters obviously agree with that rather harsh assessment, because they paid less attention to the preliminary election that most New England sports fans pay to the Revolution soccer team.
An embarrassing 12 percent of registered voters turned out for this event despite the best of weather. Now, there are a lot of factors that might figure into such a poor showing from the voting public. Incumbent Mayor Paul Heroux is an overwhelming favorite to win re-election, thus reducing interest for many. Neither of the other two candidates had much actual local political experience. And there is still this small matter of a global pandemic going on around us.
The main reason for preliminary elections is to make sure serious candidates are not undermined by having a large number of people with no chance of winning running just to split up the vote and deny one candidate or another. Clearly, that has not been a problem in this region. It is hard enough to get anyone to run for office, never mind having too many.
Attleboro voters are intelligent folks. They could choose a mayor from three candidates just as easily as they could from two. The real advantage of a preliminary does not go to the voters but rather the major candidates, who can narrow their competition and thus increase their election odds. Preliminaries are to protect incumbents and strong candidates, not the voters.
I’d like to let you readers in on perhaps the worst-kept secret in local politics. Your local elected leaders — despite statements to the contrary — count on very few of you voting. Many plan their campaigns around it. They understandably aim their messages at those most likely to vote, because why expend valuable resources reaching out to those who aren’t going to participate in the process?
When something controversial is thrown into a local election — like an override or particularly divisive campaign issue — the entire voting base changes. You get more than just the usual citizens interested in local affairs. And the campaign, as well as the results, become much less predictable. That’s a problem for the existing political establishment.
So they hold an unnecessary election to tighten their control. They tell you it is allowing you more input into the process, but in reality it is diluting your influence. It hands you less direct power, while pretending to give you more.
Preliminary elections have outlived their usefulness at the local level. Let citizens run for office, and whoever gets the most votes wins. I realize that has become an unusual and novel process these days, but it shouldn’t be.
Just let people vote. Once.
