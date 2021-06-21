Yesterday was Father’s Day, which (back when you paid for long-distance) was the single biggest day for collect phone calls. It’s often the weekend for ugly ties, power tools, useless handkerchiefs and terrible breakfasts made by wonderful kids.
Father’s Day is the annual mile-marker in a long, winding ride through childhood, adulthood, fatherhood, and eventually grand-parenting. There are twists and turns, unexpected side trips, and you don’t always arrive at exactly the destination you intended.
As someone closer to the end of the journey than the beginning, I’ve taken many a wrong turn along the route. But I’d like to think I’ve learned from the experience.
This year, I thought it might be fun to review and share the most basic guidelines for fathers young and old. You certainly don’t have to agree with them, but take it from a well-traveled dad — these can save you from piling up miles in the wrong direction
Always eat the “breakfast in bed” the kids make. A bite or two of that green pancake and burnt toast they created with their very own hands probably won’t kill you. If you don’t choke down those culinary concoctions, hurt feelings happen and grudges will be held. Trust me.
Treasure those special gifts. I have written about how I keep on my desk two decorated rocks — one from each son — given to me for Father’s Day back in their early years. The painted colors have faded, a few eyes have fallen off, and there might even be a chip or two. But for over 35 years they have been among my most prized possessions, and their value is incalculable.
Understand when your sons become dads, it stops being about you. That’s neither whining nor pity, just the truth. You love how they are enjoying fatherhood, and it gives you a satisfaction you didn’t understand until it happened. Allow them their day, let their kids treat them to all the things you enjoyed so much. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t expect a call or a card, but their experience is an integral part of your own.
Make sure you call dad or send a card (see last paragraph). Despite the stereotypical image of dads over generations, we are a sensitive bunch. We might say it is OK, we understand — but we don’t. We now need you more than you need us.
Never complain about a gift. I am a big violator of this one. My wife once got me a toilet seat for Father’s Day. I have ridiculed her for decades over that. But as she pointed out, we needed a toilet seat. And that story has become a part of our family lore, entertaining friends and relatives. It became one of my favorite gifts of all time.
Lastly, don’t let your pride rule. I didn’t talk to my own dad for many years, and missed more than one Father’s Day. He’s now gone, and neither of us will ever get those days back.
Don’t run out of second chances.
Try and remember all this sage advice for next year’s celebration. And safe travels to all you dads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.