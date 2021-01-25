Since the election of President Joe Biden, much of the talk on both the political left and right has been about one thing: Unity. And frankly, that is pretty confusing.
To make sure I was understanding their point, I looked up the printed definition of “unity.” The dictionary defines it as “oneness of mind, feeling, etc., as among a number of persons; concord, harmony, or agreement” and also as “absence of diversity; unvaried or uniform character.”
With all due respect to those on both sides of the aisle, that doesn’t sound like America at all. Not the America of the past, and certainly not the America of the present. Nor would we want it to be.
We are a democracy. We thrive on diversity. Be it diversity of opinion, religion, philosophy or approach to government, being different is perhaps the single most American thing about America.
Not that unity as a concept is bad. There are many founding principles upon which this country was based that we should unite around every day. In that regard, unity is certainly something to strive for.
But I don’t think what many of today’s political leaders and devotees are talking about is truly “unity.” Their definition of that word seems to be more along the lines of “unity is what those who disagree with my opinions and beliefs should encourage by giving me what I want.” They only want to be unified if the end result is — they win.
I would respectfully submit that rather than unity, what our leaders and citizens should be calling for in our government today is: Tolerance. It is tolerance of each other’s views, opinions, beliefs and ideals that truly makes America great. We claim that our country lacks unity, but in truth too many have begun to demand tolerance without giving it themselves.
To be sure, I looked up tolerance in the dictionary also. It says “a fair, objective, and permissive attitude toward opinions, beliefs, and practices that differ from one’s own.”
Now that sounds like what is missing and needed in this country and our government.
You see, unity has come to imply that in order to be seen as civil and fair, you must abandon your core beliefs. You must give the “other side” what they want to prove your commitment to country. That’s not only wrong, it is dangerous.
As Americans, we are all entitled to believe what we want, and to work as hard as we can — within the law — to see our beliefs reflected in our country. Those in the minority on any issue should not suddenly abandon their principles and give up working for change.
But that does not mean we have to tolerate bigotry, racism, hatred, unlawful behavior or people who practice those ugly things. Calling out those who engage in them is both laudable and necessary in a democracy. Accepting someone’s right to their opinion does not require you to stop telling them they are wrong.
Democracy is about both winning and losing, but then continuing to work with each other after each of those experiences. More unity might be nice, but more tolerance is absolutely necessary.
