The coronavirus and subsequent exposure of our vulnerability to pandemics has forced all of us to reevaluate what we do and how we do it. This is true across the world, the country, and the state of Massachusetts.
Playing a central role in all that is government, the entity stuck trying to protect us all, while often restricting us all. For the purpose of this discussion, we will set aside the federal government and its debatable response to the virus threat.
On a state and local level here in Massachusetts, as in many other states, the restrictions have been severe. Schools are closed for the academic year. Restaurants are closed or limited to take-out service, “non-essential businesses” like hair salons and barber shops are shut down and sporting events are non-existent.
Government has also restricted itself, ordering meetings of boards and committees to be held online and not in the public arena. But it is going to have to make some serious decisions on how local towns with an Open Town Meeting form of legislative government are going to adapt to this “new world” we suddenly find ours living in.
In the coming months, towns like Norton, Mansfield and Foxboro, among others are going to have to come up with a budget. They are going to have to address important issues in order to keep their towns operating, their employees paid and their citizens protected. And they now have to worry about how to make those decisions safely.
Gathering 300 to 500 people in a room to vote on a town budget simply should not be allowed for the foreseeable future. No number of masks, gloves, or seating arrangements are going to make that safe. While outside meetings are perhaps possible, there is still little sense in gathering that many people in one place to make decisions that can and — in this situation — should be made by those elected to oversee the people’s government.
The state legislature needs to step up and give towns certain privileges — at least temporarily — that allow them to make budget decisions without a vote of town meeting. That might include allowing select boards, school committees and finance/advisory committees to collectively make decisions on budgets for all or part of the upcoming fiscal year. Those officials would have to do so knowing full well the burden this can place on taxpayers, and the wrath they could eventually face at the ballot box — when we are allowed to utilize a ballot box again.
Town meetings certainly represent democracy in its purest form, but they are just not practical today. Citizens should not have to choose between doing their civic duty, and risking their very lives.
And no — this is not using the virus as an excuse for promoting something I have been pushing for years. It simply is not going to be safe to hold a town meeting before June 30, which is when budgets must be voted by law. And people should not be asked to gather in an unsafe manner for this purpose.
Holding a town meeting in the next few months would be an abdication of a government’s true responsibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.