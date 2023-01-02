Does truth matter in government and politics today? More importantly, is truth even still one of our core American values as a people and a nation?
If the answer is yes, then someone please explain to me the pathetically tragic and disgusting story of Congressman-elect George Santos of New York and the fact he will soon be a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Because quite frankly, Santos is a perfect symbol of everything wrong with our political system, our lack of commitment to honest government, and our priorities as citizens and voters.
In case you haven’t heard, Santos is a Republican who upset an incumbent Democrat in New York, one of the bluest of the blue states. He achieved this remarkable victory in large part by lying about his employment history, his family connections to the Jewish community and the Holocaust, his financial status, and his educational history and achievements among other things. In addition, he also claims to have loaned his campaign over $600,000 while saying he had no assets just a year or two ago.
But as poorly as the Santos story of deception, fraud and lack of integrity reflects on him — it reflects even more poorly on us. On our society, our government, and ourselves.
Many officials of both parties have spoken out on this lesson in lying put on by Santos. But major Republican leaders — like Speaker wannabe Kevin McCarthy — have yet to come down hard on this public disgrace of an elected “leader”. And the reason has nothing to do with truth, honesty, or even (gasp) honor in government.
No, it has to do with political greed and power struggles. It has to do with “winning”, the slight majority Republicans will hold in the upcoming new Congress, and McCarthy needing the votes to be Speaker. And it has to do with what a low value we Americans have come to put on the truth.
There is no law to prevent this lying fraud from taking office this week. And while he may face charges if his financial situation is found to be illegal, it is sad the only consequences political candidates are subject to these days when deliberately and obviously lying — is when that lying is about money.
Sure, politics has never been known as a place where the truth is practiced with much devotion. And this not the exclusive domain of Republicans. Candidates and officials telling untruths is hardly new.
But it wasn’t that many years ago when telling a multitude of bold-faced lies had consequences, even in politics. Lying about where you went to school, degrees you earned, your heritage, where you worked, and other key elements of your past in order to deceive voters was not only unacceptable, but almost universally condemned regardless of party or politics.
Is this the aftermath of the Trump era? Has truth become irrelevant in almost every way? If someone promises to vote the “right way,” does his/her character even matter?
It will be hard to make a case that truth still matters if George Santos gets sworn in and remains a member of Congress. And if people simply accept it.