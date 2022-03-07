The sovereign country of Ukraine and the people who call it home are in serious trouble. Their very lives are being threatened, and their country may well cease to exist in a matter of days. They are in the midst of being destroyed by Russia, the second time in less than a decade that powerful nation led by an evil dictator admired by Donald Trump has selfishly, arrogantly, and groundlessly attacked them.
In the face of such overwhelming adversity, Ukrainian citizens have stood up to their oppressors and stood behind their government and leaders. They are willing not just to fight their attackers, but to come together as a nation. They may not be successful in the end, but they stand as an inspiring example to the world and to Americans in particular as to what value should be placed upon true freedom.
We here in the United States are a somewhat spoiled group. Since the American Revolution we have not fought a war in our own land, except when we took up arms against our fellow citizens. We are not surrounded by other unfriendly nations, though we still love to complain about our neighbors. Our ancestors sacrificed much so we could live the privileged, free lives we enjoy today.
We could learn much from watching what is going on in Ukraine.
While we complain about being forced to wear masks to try and save the lives of those around us, Ukrainians stand in front of enemy tanks without weapons. While across this country legislatures seek to limit the incredible right to vote, Ukrainians are dying for the right to choose their own leaders and serve their own people with a government they know will never be perfect.
In this country we see a movement to have school boards ban books and prevent children from learning the factual history of our nation in school. In Ukraine, bombs are falling on schools and children are spending their days running away and trying to merely survive, wishing they could return to the safety and security education provides.
In the US, Senator Ted Cruz left his home state of Texas when a huge storm knocked out power to millions, and took his family to a Mexican resort “to be a good dad”.
In Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — with his life very much in the balance — refused the offer of a safe evacuation and stayed to help his people, stating simply and sincerely “I need ammunition, not a ride”.
Former President Donald Trump recently spoke glowingly of Vladimir Putin, referring to his invasion of Ukraine as “genius” and using Ukraine’s current plight as a way to try and prop up his own failing political career.
People on the streets in Ukraine regularly demean the Russian leader for his actions, call him an oppressor, and telling him to bring his troops home. It seems not everyone has the ability to see things through the eyes of others.
Ukrainians today have a deeper understanding than Americans of what it means to be free. And, it can be argued, a deeper appreciation of freedom itself.
May they win this war, and defend their freedom.