The old joke in local political circles is there are three things you can’t discuss without stirring great controversy: Politics, religion, and trash.
That’s right, trash. It is something nearly everyone generates. It has an impact on the environment as well as your pocketbooks, and often becomes an issue of individual freedom and the limits and responsibilities of government.
Trash can be an emotional and sensitive topic. If you don’t believe me, just ask Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux.
The mayor recently signed off on a new trash deal with Waste Management to continue to pick up residential refuse. Quite understandably, the cost for the service has risen considerably. To try and spread that burden more equitably, the city agreed to two things that have inspired a fair amount of discussion.
The first was to use different residential trash containers. The new blue “barrels” appear to the naked eye to be smaller than the previous ones, but allegedly have several more square feet of capacity. They are designed to be picked up by a truck with a mechanical arm and a single operator.
The second was a separate $29 fee for “bulk” items too big to fit into the new container. Given the different shape of the barrel, many believe this will be a regular occurrence
The cost of handling solid waste has ballooned over the last decade. Recycling markets have dried up, and without markets recycling ceases to be a viable option. Cities and towns are in an awful position when negotiating these contracts because while residents complain about the cost, they often are unwilling to lower it by studiously observing rules like sorting, etc.
Many believe the cost of trash disposal should be covered by the property taxes they already pay. Some think it should be up to every individual to dispose of their own trash, resenting what they see as government intrusion.
Back in the 1980s, Proposition 2 1/2 forced Norton to stop town-wide trash pickup funded by the property tax. The town moved to a fee-based system including the purchase of special purple bags at 75 cents each. The more you recycled, the fewer bags you used, the less money you spent.
I was a town official at the time, and we thought the program would work well. But the very idea of paying extra fees for a service previously covered by property taxes ticked off a lot of folks. And the fee for the purple bag was often misunderstood.
If a regular trash bag cost a penny, why were they paying 75 cents? Even when you proved mathematically most were saving money with the new system, the distrust of government outweighed the facts and results.
The program lasted a few years, participation dwindled, and eventually Town Meeting voted it out. Then and now, every Norton family is responsible for their own trash.
Until you have gone face-to-face with someone accusing you of stealing their liberty regarding trash, you might not appreciate the irony and severity of the problem here.
The truth is, Attleboro made a pretty good deal. But that won’t stop the mayor from hearing lots of “trash talk.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.