When a small Massachusetts city winds up on the national news, it’s often not for reasons bringing pride and joy.
Such was the case last week when Attleboro attracted national attention, not for the many things of which it can rightfully boast, but because an unidentified high school student and his or her family made a bad choice that endangered many lives.
That student had received a positive COVID-19 test on Sept. 11, but still went to school that following week. Attleboro schools are operating a “hybrid” learning system, with half of the roughly 6,000 students attending in-school classes at any one time and the rest learning remotely.
According to Mayor Paul Heroux, city officials were notified of recent test results by the state on Sunday. It was handed off to the contract tracing team, and by the time they realized the situation, the student had already been to school and gone home.
The parents allegedly said they sent their child because they thought he or she had been quarantined for several days and that would be OK. Heroux called that “very poor judgement” and expressed disbelief. Parents were notified, protocols followed, and there will be more changes to try and prevent any repeat.
School officials were quick to state this was not a case of any of the safety precautions they had instituted failing.
They said it showed a problem with the notification process.
That may well be true. It is absolutely certain the parents made a horribly irresponsible decision sending the child to school knowing there had been a positive test. And Attleboro has been diligent in establishing and exceeding recommended safety protocols.
But in the end, it is an inescapable fact that opening schools for in-person learning is a dangerous and risky proposition during a pandemic.
The fact a student tested positive and still went to school is shocking, but not necessarily surprising.
After all, we can’t even get everyone in this country or area to wear masks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Some believe it is a hoax. Hell, the president downplays it and holds rallies with unmasked people practically on top of each other.
Many folks refuse to act responsibly, and it endangers not just them, but those unwittingly around them.
There is no excuse for sending this kid to school.
None.
But it highlights the reasons schools should be operating on a remote learning basis only until we demonstrate better control — or any control for that matter — over the coronavirus.
Schools should open the moment it is safe to do so.
This situation — and the numbers — show it is not yet safe.
We should have nothing but respect for the leaders who have done their level best to provide a safe educational environment. But there currently is no such thing, and probably won’t be for a while.
Opening schools may be popular, but it clearly is not yet safe.
City officials should go back to their safe remote meetings and afford students the ultimate protection from this disease by going to remote learning only.
It’s in no way optimal — but it beats the crap out a ventilator.
