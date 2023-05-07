Local elections provide a fascinating and telling view of the cities and towns where they occur. Particularly in this area, our individual communities each have their own personalities, styles, and standards for their elected officials and the governments they oversee. Watching those things change and evolve is interesting to us political junkies.
Case in point is the recent local election in my hometown of Norton, where a disappointingly small 11% of registered voters turned out to decide among other things three hotly contested races. While the results were both close and perhaps surprising to some, the manner in which some campaigning was conducted tells us something about what is going on in politics both locally and nationally.
In the select board race, one-term incumbent Michael Toole was defeated in his reelection bid by Denise Luciano, a longtime political activist. Retired fire chief and current finance committee member Paul Schleicher was beaten for the town moderator position by former select board member Jack Conway. And political newcomer Justine Callanan defeated Sandy Ollerhead for school committee in another close race.
What made this election different from many of its predecessors was the way some candidates sought office. Three candidates -- Toole, Schleicher and Callanan -- banded together to literally run as a team. They largely placed their signs together, appeared in several social media posts together, and even sent out a joint mass mailing with the title “Changing Norton Together” and each of their pictures underneath. All this despite the fact they were running for three separate offices.
One of their most vocal and visible activist supporters constantly dubbed them “The Trifecta” and urged voters to elect them as a ticket. The concept seemed to indicate an understanding each might have trouble winning just on their own and could benefit from creating the appearance of “combined enemies” as well as supporters.
The strategy of running together is not new, but generally happens with people running for the same office and is seldom as obvious and documented as this case. And truth is, the other three candidates were all closely identified with each other also in terms of political positions and philosophies. They also endorsed each other quite clearly, although not to the extent of “The Trifecta.”
Each side can claim some success. Callanan brought home the win, but the “other side” captured what were arguably the two biggest races in terms of shaping the town’s future.
But perhaps most important was the people of Norton -- at least the 1,500 or so who took the time to vote -- showing they made their mind up regardless of which group candidates allegedly belong to. They didn’t just vote straight tickets despite being urged to do just that by some. They took the time to assess each candidate on their own merits, and their choices are worthy in what is not always a most worthy process.
If there is a lesson to be learned here, let’s hope it is that candidates matter more than labels. With the “D” or the “R” next to names often determining national elections, it was somewhat refreshing and reassuring to see a community do it right.