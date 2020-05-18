To some extent, politics and elections have always been about who can best harness the energy and emotion of the electorate and turn it to their advantage. And it is a sad fact that negative energy and politics produce more immediate results than their positive counterparts.
That has never been truer than in 2020, aided in large part by the contagious coronavirus that has swept across the world. It has tested our scientific community, healthcare industry, economic system, and perhaps most of all, our individual and collective patience and resolve.
Politically speaking — and this is a presidential election year — the effects of the virus are simultaneously profound and unknown, if that makes any sense. It is going to affect everything from how we run and view campaigns to the way we physically hold elections. No level of government will be immune from either the political or physical effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Do we continue to hold elections solely at physical polling places (except for absentee ballots) and risk infecting people who are merely trying to do their civic duty? Do we conduct them completely through mail-in ballots? Is online participation a viable option? Or maybe even a combination of any or all of the above?
That all remains to be seen. But the debate about how we vote, added to the normal debate about who we vote for, promises to make casting ballots a bitter and divided experience in 2020 and perhaps for some time beyond.
At the local level here, most municipalities appear to be headed towards holding their elections with a combination of voting at the polling places as usual — with reduced hours — and mailing in ballots. The risk to both those voting and those manning the polls makes holding in-person voting a dicey proposition, and the allegations by some that mail-in voting can be subject to fraud makes many wonder about that process.
But at the federal level, voting by mail has become a major issue. President Donald Trump — who last voted via mail — has said this is an unacceptable means fraught with fraud, designed and promoted by Democrats to gain political advantage. Despite the fact much of our military and diplomatic corps votes by mail safely every year. Trump often talks of “rooms where Democrats sit on the floor and stuff ballots.”
But that is just all part of the “Make Everyone Afraid” strategy being employed by virtually all sides these days. Trump and Republicans want you to believe they are saving you from the left and those wild-eyed, free-spending liberals who are picking on poor convicted liar General Michael Flynn.
Democrats want to you to be afraid of a leader who spoke of injecting disinfectant into people, and seek to turn the president’s frequent gaffs and mistakes into votes for their candidate and party while overlooking their own problems.
It’s sad to live in a country where your vote is too often for the candidate you dislike the least. But — welcome to modern day America.
And before you go blaming candidates for the lack of real substantive discussion on the issues, remember something.
They go negative because it works. And that’s our fault.
