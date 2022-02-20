The overwhelming majority of area voters are lazy and apathetic when it comes to their local government, finding it so much easier to just complain about what happens in their communities rather than actually doing something about it.
Did that get your attention? Make you angry? I hope so. It certainly should, especially if you are one of the small minority of people who regularly makes enough time in your busy schedules to vote in local elections.
But sadly, that admittedly inflammatory statement is absolutely true.
Local election season is underway, with most towns scheduled to go to the polls this spring. Also approaching are town meetings, where school, police, fire, highway and other budgets funding critical town services will be voted upon. Both have at least one important thing in common:
They will be ignored by a vast majority of those eligible to participate in them. And that is as sad as it is stupid (well, maybe understandable for town meetings).
When presidential elections are held every four years, turnout is usually anywhere from 50-80% in the area. It is good to have that majority participate, despite the fact they are not even directly voting for candidates, but rather for a slate of “electors” to something called the Electoral College.
But when given a chance to vote for people who live in their community for positions that directly affect their everyday lives, most citizens can’t be bothered. Turnout at local elections generally runs between 5-15%. Only when controversial items like a tax override or ballot questions are involved does turnout spiral even close to the presidential election levels.
Ask voters, and you get a litany of excuses. They claim local government doesn’t give them enough information to be involved. Point out the bureaucracy that bogs down local affairs. Complain about alleged corruption in the administration of city and town government. And whine about not being heard.
Some of that stuff may well exist. But in general, it is simply inadequate justification for failing to live up to the responsibilities of citizenship. It is a reflection of the self-centered approach far too many here and across the country have when it comes to local government.
Government is not a spectator sport. Citizens don’t just have rights, they also have duties and responsibilities. People tend to come out to vote when something affects them personally, like proposed construction in their neighborhood, but have no problem going back to “not getting involved” after that issue has been addressed.
Voting is still relatively easy, at least here in Massachusetts. And there is more information available at your fingertips today about local government than has existed in any other generation in history. So spare us all the excuses about not having time or access.
Lazy and apathetic voters are the leading cause of bad government. Democracy ain’t easy, and just voting won’t fix all that ails it. But it provides a better chance than self-righteously staying away.
That’s not easy to hear or read, and it’s not fun to write. But appealing to people’s better nature obviously hasn’t worked.
So get mad if you want. But please — vote.