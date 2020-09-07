The popular misconception in this country is that voting has always been easy, and these days some are trying to make it hard. But that’s just not true. Voting has never been all that easy in America.
The concept is so simple in the minds of many. Someone or something is put on a ballot. Those eligible cast votes on them. The one with the most votes wins. That’s how it works across this land.
Well, sort of. And not always.
When our Founding Fathers set up our government, they knew voting was neither as simple nor easy as it was presented. They did not set up a system where all eligible voters cast ballots, and the person with the most votes became president. They were afraid to give that total control and complete democracy to the public. Instead, they empowered state legislatures to do the actual choosing.
And women couldn’t vote back then, even though they were often the backbone of the family. It would be about 140 years before they were allowed to exercise that right we today take for granted.
Black people were denied a lot of rights after the birth of our nation, including the right to vote. It wasn’t until the mid-1960’s that truly began to turn, and still today voter suppression is still something people of color experience regularly. Their own government often makes voting difficult.
Two out of the last three presidents have been elected despite receiving fewer total votes than their opponent. The Electoral College is nothing more than an excuse to provide a loophole so the person with the most votes doesn’t always win.
Yet these things are often ignored today as we argue about whether or not voting by mail is an abdication of the American way. People like our president claim the integrity of our election process is being undermined by this attempt at allowing more people to vote easily and safely, especially during a pandemic. And that is such unadulterated crap.
The truth is many — including President Trump — have been voting by mail for years. Some states vote only by mail, and the evidence shows it works well and with little to no fraud. There simply is no factual basis at all for any argument that voting by mail presents a threat to the integrity of American elections. In fact, just the opposite is true.
As we just experienced here last week, voting by mail is the next logical step in modernizing elections. It works and is secure. It equalizes the voting experience across the board for all people.
To suggest otherwise is to insult the thousands upon thousands of state election officials and poll workers who count and secure our ballots each election. It is an insult to the workers in the postal service. It is an insult to the intelligence of the American citizens.
There is a difference between wanting your vote to count, and wanting all legitimate votes to be counted. Voting should be about including people, not excluding them.
The real threat to voting integrity comes from those who would limit the ability of everyone to safely cast their ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.