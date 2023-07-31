Thank you, Florida.
Your honest, sincere, nonpolitical attempts at preventing the indoctrination of young middle school children are greatly appreciated. I hope you don’t stop at merely exposing the bad rap slavery has gotten over the last couple of centuries. That should be just the tip of the snow-white iceberg.
It’s about time an educated, objective entity like “The Sunshine State” stepped up and pointed out the positive side of misunderstood institutions and the need to make sure young minds learn all sides of complicated matters. You’ve gone a long way toward writing the book on how to provide balance and truth to the children you are obligated to educate. Thank goodness that book is one of the ones you haven’t yet banned.
It was truly inspiring to read the guidelines you and your traveling governor proudly compiled and publicize at every opportunity. Especially one of the “Black history benchmarks” which so eloquently explains how educators will make sure “instruction includes how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”
Damn good point. No one ever talks about how those slaves were able to develop important, beneficial talents here in America they would not have learned in places like Africa, where they were free to live however they liked. Their owners often helped by whipping them into shape. We need to have our impressionable middle-schoolers know it wasn’t all bad for those ripped from their homeland and used for the local economy and the benefit of their masters.
Now you need to go further. There are other under-represented parts of our great American history that need to be taught to young folks. After all, how can we expect them to promote the version of history we support unless we give them the correct alternatives and limit their choices? The truth is not always the most efficient means to achieve our goals.
Take the history of Japanese interment camps set up by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in the early days of the second World War. All anyone ever talks about is how Japanese-Americans were ripped unceremoniously from their homes and stripped of their freedoms, rights, and often property without any due process. To be sure, it was a mistake — even though it was driven by national security concerns.
But most forget how those people were provided with free room and board, as well as the security of good fences and protection by the government. Many of them bonded together there and learned new survival skills they utilized later when they were set free but were always under suspicion. Let’s teach that in our schools, damn it.
History is written by the victors, according to Winston Churchill. We can’t change what actually happened in the past, but we can slowly diminish it and make people forget.
If we get ‘em when they are young, we have a much better chance.
Florida leads the way in this regard. I had high hopes for Texas, but you’ve left them in the dust. Just know you have your supporters out there who believe in rewriting history.
Keep up the good work. The nation is watching. (Sarcasm intended).