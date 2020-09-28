At some point during the lead-up to every presidential election in my lifetime, someone involved in a campaign says: “This is the most important election in modern American history.”
This one is no different, and it may actually be true. It is easy to argue that the choice for America has ever been this stark and clear.
Donald Trump will attempt to take this country in one direction if reelected. Joe Biden will undoubtedly point it in a different direction.
In November voters will make the choice of who gets to try and lead — at least, we hope they will. Unlike prior elections, there are serious questions whether or not legitimate votes will be counted and the results peacefully accepted.
Frankly, this election scares me. A lot. But not for the reasons you might think.
I am not afraid Donald Trump will continue to push America to reflect his own goals of hatred, racism, and making it all about him. I am not afraid he will set an example for what America might become. I am not afraid Donald Trump is shaping the opinions and beliefs of a majority of Americans.
Instead, I am absolutely terrified he is a reflection of those already existing values.
I am afraid Donald Trump is actually representative of what America stands for today — that he mirrors the values of a majority of citizens.
If he truly does, then I wonder if “American values” are still centered around freedom, equality, and a government “of the people, by the people, and for the people”.
Not because I disagree with the politics of conservative or liberal. I’m not categorizing people. There is no need, since most seem willing and proud to self-identify these days. Does anyone know any truly undecided voters for this upcoming election?
But it is frightening to witness the hatred and blind loyalty that stems from much of the Trump base. Trump hasn’t placed that hatred there — he has merely harvested it like a skilled farmer. It was apparently always brewing beneath the surface. That it existed is no surprise, but the depth and breadth of it in what has long been considered “Mainstream America” is frightening and incredibly sad.
They have used Donald Trump as a vessel to carry their hatred and racism and anger. They have enabled him, despite the fact the majority of the things he says are lies. They have engaged in a “the end justifies the means” relationship with him, and they both have profited by it.
Trump isn’t creating this climate, he’s merely harnessing and riding it. After he is gone, that racist and opportunistic hatred will still be there, waiting to find another champion. That is America’s disgusting secret, which has now come out of the shadows.
Donald Trump losing won’t fix all America’s problems, though it would be a great start. The real problems are not in our president, but rather in ourselves.
Good people have to stand up and do the right thing. We have to make “American Values” mean something again.
America has to work harder just to become what it has long claimed to be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.