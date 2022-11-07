As the nation votes tomorrow, I am experiencing a feeling of melancholy. And that feeling has nothing to do with the actual election campaigns or candidates, or the potential results to be officially announced sometime later this week.
No, my sadness and disappointment is about the reaction across the social and political spectrum to the violent attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. To be sure, an overwhelming majority of people have expressed disgust about the attack, which resulted in the 82-year-old Pelosi having his skull fractured by a hammer blow to his head inside his own home.
But, unbelievably, a significant number of politicians and regular folks have indicated they understand the frustration that leads to such politically-motivated attacks. Some have even suggested Pelosi may have brought the violence down upon her family through her politics. And instead of decrying the violence and taking steps to scale back the rhetoric behind it, some political and others in important positions have participated in spreading baseless rumors and smearing the reputation of the victim for their own sleazy political purposes.
This is how low the bar has sunk in American politics today.
I won’t go over all the ignorant lies and slanderous suppositions people — and I use that word loosely — like Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor-Greene, and Donald Trump Jr. have advanced suggesting Paul Pelosi was responsible for his own misfortune. That would only serve to give attention to their evidence-less rants and falsehoods.
But the fact some of their deliberate and malicious lies were trending on Elon Musk’s Twitter hours after they made them is a sad commentary on our society as a whole. And speaking of Musk, his since-deleted tweet where he questions Pelosi’s integrity by citing a website that once reported Hillary Clinton was dead and a body double participated in the presidential debates was — well, I don’t know what to call it.
Negativity in politics is nothing new. Deliberately twisting the facts to hurt those you dislike or oppose is a time-honored tradition. But this? What in the name of Richard Nixon is wrong with people today?
This was a politically motivated attack upon the spouse of the person second in the succession line to the presidency. It was an act of domestic terrorism, perpetrated by an individual who may well be mentally ill. It should be pretty easy to condemn the attack, wish the victim and his family well, and avoid using it for political advantage.
But no. Our standards as a country are no longer even that high.
Sitting congresspeople and senators couldn’t bring themselves to just do the right and simple thing. Would-be presidential candidates used this tragic happening to try and diminish political enemies. This is not the America I thought I knew and have always loved and respected.
So I’m sad.
Or melancholy.
Or pick another word that indicates disappointment in our leaders and our country.
I wish the Pelosi family the best and Paul Pelosi a speedy recovery.
And America — get it together. We all need to be better, to be the country we aspire to be.