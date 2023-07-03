Happy 247th birthday America. You don’t look a day over 147 — and it seems in many ways we as a country are moving back toward those “good ole days.”
The one constant in the comparatively short and glorious life of the United States is change.
A great experiment in democracy tempered with the rules of a republic, our nation is both a testament to freedom and a loose-knit collection of institutions tenuously held together by the beliefs and trust of the citizens it serves.
And while it is both repetitive and melodramatic to say American democracy is at a critical juncture in history, it is nonetheless accurate and true.
While we have often faced challenges to our way of life over the last 250 years, we have seldom had to come to grips with such widespread doubt, hatred, and anger directed towards and against our core institutions.
For the first time in my lifetime, the very future of America is being questioned and threatened from within. And if you scoff and don’t believe that — just take a good look around.
Our most recent ex-president is the first to ever be criminally indicted by the same federal government he formerly led. Yet he remains the overwhelming favorite to again gain his party’s nomination and could very well win back the position. He is achieving this largely on a platform of saying our American election system, justice system, and governmental system are corrupt and should be dismantled — unless he is running them.
Our Supreme Court, changed by said ex-president getting three opportunities to appoint justices, has launched an unprecedented attack on legal precedents.
A woman’s right to choose has been severely restricted, and affirmative action virtually eliminated — all in the name of “freedom and independence.”
Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito enjoy undeclared trips funded by wealthy people with interests before the courts, yet reducing burdensome student loans is overturned and “we don’t serve your kind here” discrimination becomes legalized under the guise of free speech.
But most significantly, these changes seem to be an accurate reflection of what many citizens today shamelessly believe.
It can be argued America no longer welcomes “your huddled masses, yearning to breathe free.”
That many are more concerned with the right to own deadly weapons than the opportunity to be free of things like racial discrimination. That we are more concerned with denying some than enabling all.
We have faced dark moments before in American history, but perhaps none more deeply stitched into the fabric of our nation than what we face today. Or in the words of the famous comic strip character Pogo the Possum, “We have met the enemy, and he is us.”
But all is far from lost.
America remains the most powerful country on Earth, and still the best hope for ensuring freedom throughout the world. The American spirit may arguably have been misdirected a bit in some instances but is still the envy of all.
As we enjoy our BBQ and fireworks this week, let us remember we can fix the problems of our nation without destroying our institutions. Happy Birthday America. May you have many more.