We must never forget. Even though we’d like to.
It has been almost four months since Joe Biden became president of the United States. More importantly, it has been almost four months since Donald Trump stopped being president. Even though we have moved swiftly from the darkness to the light, we must never forget what the prior four years did to our country, our government, and most importantly our people.
This is not meant as praise to President Biden, though he certainly deserves credit for what he has done thus far. It is a reminder that the Trump years may have been good for the stock market, but were bad for America.
Donald Trump cultivated hatred, racism and just plain meanness, turning it into political power. He made lying acceptable — and I don’t mean the kind of lying virtually every politician of every party does regularly and glibly. No, Trump brought lying to a whole new level. He lied to us all so much that eventually, truth became an irrelevant part of governing America.
He took over the Republican Party — pretty much a hostile but effective takeover. He didn’t lead it, he abducted it. He held it for ransom, and continues to do so. Almost the entire GOP has been overcome by Stockholm Syndrome, convinced it cannot survive and prosper without the blessings of the Great One. But that belief is inspired by fear, not admiration. By a desire to win, rather than a desire to serve.
They continue to allow themselves to be dominated by a person who twice failed to win the majority of votes cast for president, yet claims he actually did. By someone who seriously suggested injecting bleach into people as a potential treatment for a disease he helped spread. By someone who in four years never came up with a healthcare plan despite constantly saying it would be done “in a few weeks.”
By a man who inspired and then praised those who perpetrated one of the worst insurgencies in U.S. history, an attack on the U.S. Capitol building that resulted in deaths and threatened democracy. By a purveyor of hate and greed and white supremacy.
That is who so many of today’s Republican Party still kneel to in fealty. To watch Republicans bow down for fear of being “primaried” is a sad and sickening sight.
Things are slowly returning to sanity. We are inching back towards debating issues rather than just name-calling. You can watch the nightly news now without worrying the president has said something horribly racist or incredibly cruel. That use to be the norm, but we must never forget how quickly it can change.
The general strategy of those opposed to bigotry and racism and hate politics is to ignore Trump and his supporters. That is so tempting. It would be so easy. But if you fall asleep on this man and his hardcore haters, he will come back. And it could all happen again.
Both major parties need to work harder on America’s problems than they do on their own. But the Republicans must escape their abductor and once again start thinking for themselves.
We must never forget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.