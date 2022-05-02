When my wife and I traveled abroad several years ago (in pre-pandemic times) we found that one of the useful tools on our beloved cell phones was a translator app. For those unfamiliar with such things, it is a program where a language you don’t understand is spoken into the phone, and the device translates it into your native tongue.
It was a terrific advantage to be able to understand what people meant, and helped bridge that infamous communication gap folks talk about. But now, I have found an app with a similar but even more useful skill. It’s called “The Politics Decoder.”
You use this program when engaged in political discussions with people who hold views different from your own. It’s still pretty new to me, but it has greatly enhanced my understanding of what folks mean when they say certain things.
For example, when an acquaintance recently said to me “Our public officials need to listen more to the people,” the app translated it into what they really meant: “Our public officials need to start doing what I want them to do.”
Similarly, when some local residents complained that “our government needs to make more information available to the public,” the Politics Decoder revealed what they actually said was “Just tell me what I’m interested in, and leave out all the rest of the stuff I don’t care about.”
When the app heard an individual saying “With all due respect, I disagree with that,” the translation was right to the point: “That’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard, and you are an idiot.”
When a political candidate said within earshot of the device “I’m going to bring a fresh new approach to government,” it was immediately translated into the more honest and accurate “Isn’t it great that I can turn not knowing what I’m doing into an advantage?”
I finally understood clearly when the app heard another candidate say “I am not a politician” and the translation came across quite clearly as “I know you don’t believe that, but I’m here to tell you what you want to hear.”
The device was right on the money when it heard the statement, “We want to make sure every legal vote is counted,” and it spit out the undiluted version of the same thing: “If we lose, it has to be because you cheated.”
In some cases, the translation is very close to what was actually said. For instance, the declaration “This election is not about me, it’s about you,” was decoded into the more straightforward “This election is all about me.”
When a supporter of the most recent former president exclaimed “They keep bashing Trump and he’s not even president anymore,” the device quickly translated that into “I hope no one remembers how I kept blaming Obama through the whole Trump presidency.”
But the real test came when I turned on the app and made it listen to a series of Donald Trump speeches, hoping to get them to make sense. The app just spun for a while, and eventually the phone turned off.
At the phone store, they said that happens all the time.