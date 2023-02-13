Congratulations go out to new Seekonk Police Chief David Enos as he assumes command of that town’s department.
Here’s hoping he remains in that position longer than his recent predecessors — which frankly, wouldn’t be that hard or that long.
Seekonk seems to change police chiefs with the same regularity with which the Red Sox change pitchers. And they have done so with all the transparency of the KGB.
With the town now on its third chief in just the last four years, it is time citizens of that town question just what is going on with the town officials who serve as the appointing and administrative authority for this very important job.
Is it just bad luck their previous string of appointments haven’t worked out? Have they not done a careful enough job of vetting previous candidates before hiring them? Why can’t they be more straightforward with the people who pay the salaries about why they keep suspending and ultimately firing people from this critical leadership role?
Is the problem in the police department? Is it an internal power struggle between selectmen, the town administrator, and the people who run their departments? Does the structure of the town’s government not allow for a sound appointment process? Or are the people in the current political and administrative positions simply not doing a good job?
It is difficult for people in Seekonk to try and determine the answers to those questions because they have not been given access to much information.
Former Chief Frank John was placed on administrative leave in 2019 following an investigation by the town. Shortly thereafter he retired. The results of the investigation have not been revealed.
Selectmen recently voted to rescind the appointment of Chief Dean Isabella two years into a three-year contract. He was placed on administrative leave by Town Administrator Shawn Cadime prior to that action. The only explanation given by Cadime was some jumbled talk about understanding the brand of the department, summarized by the statement that “the board of selectmen and I feel that the department needs a directional shift.”
It is true that employment and privacy laws require great care in dealing with personnel.
It is equally clear that sometimes difficult decisions must be made outside of a totally public setting.
But two police chiefs placed on administrative leave without any real explanation? And throw in a fire chief who was suspended with pay for a few months and then reinstated — all without any explanation or given reasons? Is “a directional shift” good reason to suspend a chief?
That would seem to indicate some serious problems lurking somewhere beneath the surface in town.
These things are not unique to Seekonk. You need only look to Mansfield where the police chief has been on paid suspension/leave for close to a year, and only Freedom of Information requests filed by this newspaper have been able to extract any semblance of the facts behind it.
But the net result of these situations is the same — a gradual deterioration of the people’s trust in their government. And stopping that erosion of confidence just might require “a directional shift” from the town’s top officials.