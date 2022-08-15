In the aftermath of the first-ever search warrant served on a former U.S. president, it is not the actions of serial liar Donald Trump posing the biggest danger to our venerable republic.
No, the real danger is the pathetic blind allegiance being shown to the former president by both leaders in his reshaped Republican Party and the Fox News-fed legion of alleged conservatives making up the Trumpian base. It is a sad commentary on not just the current political climate, but the very value of truth and facts in today’s America.
Almost immediately after the Department of Justice and the FBI executed a search warrant at Trump’s Florida home, Republican “leaders” went public to express their outrage at law enforcement. No waiting to see what the reasoning was, what was discovered in the search, or if there was a national security interest that sparked the action.
Their first instinct was not to protect and defend their country, but rather protect at all costs the man they see as their best hope for retaining political power.
“The raid by Joe Biden’s FBI on the home of a former president who is also Biden’s chief political opponent is an unprecedented assault on democratic norms and the rule of law” wrote Sen. Josh Hawley. There was no mention of concerns over the possibility government documents had been improperly handled.
“At a minimum, (U.S. Attorney General) Garland must resign or be impeached,” the Missouri Republican added. “(FBI Director Christopher) Wray must be removed. And the FBI reformed top to bottom.”
He conveniently leaves out the fact Wray was appointed to his job by then-President Trump, preferring to blame the men and women of the FBI.
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla), chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said the federal government has gone the way of “the Gestapo.”
But he had no criticism at all of the former president possibly mishandling sensitive government documents and violating the law.
Congresswomen Marjorie Taylor-Greene is wearing a hat reading “Defund the FBI.” Many Republicans actually suggested the FBI “planted evidence” at Mar-a-Lago, with no proof to back it up.
Across the country, threats against FBI agents and government officials were terrifyingly common. Spurred by Trump’s lies about the search and its motives, groups and individuals talked of civil war and violent retribution.
Trump claims he has done nothing wrong.
But his story has changed several times already. He does not seek equal treatment from law enforcement officials, but rather special treatment. He and his minions have alternately claimed he had no documents, then simply “took work home,” and even that he declassified all documents he may have possessed.
The legal process should be allowed to play out. The facts should be examined before judgments are made. The real victims here may well be national security and the integrity of the country — not “poor” Donald Trump.
Trump is innocent until proven guilty. But he should be subject to the same laws he often insists be enforced upon others.
The real danger here is not what Donald Trump may have done, but why so many refuse to even consider attempting to hold him responsible for his actions.