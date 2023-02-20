If you plan to fail, you will most likely succeed.
That’s a pretty messed up strategy, but it often works. And there is no better recent example than the special election held two Saturdays ago in Norton to fill an unexpectedly vacant select board seat. It was a clear illustration of how political leaders can and often do manipulate the voting public for their own benefit as opposed to that of the community at large.
A select board member resigned, and someone had to be elected to fill the remainder of the unexpired term. The select board had a choice. They could hold a special election just for that one seat in February, or they could wait two months until the regularly scheduled April town election and simply add this race to the ballot.
The town manager pointed out holding the special election would only affect “maybe five meetings” as opposed to waiting until April. The cost of the extra election was estimated at somewhere between $4,000 and $10,000. To many, it seemed like a no-brainer to wait.
But the select board decided they could not wait. They said the five meetings could be important, and they needed a full board.
So they unanimously voted to go ahead with the middle of winter election. They knew — or should have known — such an event would attract an extremely small number of voters. In fact, they planned for a lower than average turnout by limiting the time the polls would be open, eliminating the mailing of early ballots, and generally making it harder for people to vote in February than it would be just two month later.
In other words, they planned to fail. And fail they did, in spectacular fashion. Roughly 5% of registered voters turned out to elect the important swing vote on a badly divided board. In other words, some 95% of eligible voters did not come out to vote.
Which was just what officials were expecting. And perhaps some were hoping for
Holding the special election kept turnout down, which can make campaigning for office easier with a smaller target audience. It may also do the same for the April election, where again only one seat on the select board will be up for grabs. By splitting them up, officials kept the focus right where some of them wanted it.
Politically expedient for some candidates, but not so much for the most important folks — the rank-and-file citizens called upon to vote.
Perhaps the April election will have an equally dismal turnout. There is no way to tell right now. But clearly, having the election in February was a self-serving mistake by town leaders.
Shouldn’t elections be called for at times that are best for the majority of voters?
Isn’t ensuring a good turnout and giving more people a say at least as important as having a full select board for five weeks? When we knowingly plan for failure, isn’t that a sign we should perhaps re-think the situation?
This is just a suggestion, but how about when given a choice local officials schedule elections at times that are good for the voters, not just the politicians?