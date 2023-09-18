Transparency in government. It’s an admirable ideal, a lofty goal, and pretty much a total fantasy. At least, these days.
And it really doesn’t matter at what level. Federal, state, local — most voters in this country and arguably this area simply don’t trust their government. They believe it is inherently corrupt and that the people running it are far more concerned with their personal political power and agendas than serving the collective good — whatever that may be these days.
They may often be right. But what they don’t seem to understand is the fault for the state of government today lies not mainly with those officials, but rather with the apathetic, entitled, lazy voters who make up the majority of active constituencies at all governmental levels.
A harsh assessment, you say? Absolutely. But that doesn’t make it any less accurate. And frankly, I’m tired of listening to those whiny citizens complain about the government they keep choosing and the processes they keep protecting through their voting choices, or even worse their choice to not vote at all.
Yeah, I know. I’m somebody whining about other people whining. The irony is not lost on me, and probably not you either as you read this.
But as stated on these pages many times before, we Americans generally get the government we vote for. We are often unhappy with it, yet we make changes to it slowly and rarely. Sure, we may replace an outrageous politician here or there at various levels. But in general, we expect little from government in terms of honesty and transparency, do little to nothing about it, and then bitterly complain when things only get worse.
For example, our federal government can’t even do the most basic job it has — approve a budget for the country. Instead they hide behind “continuing resolutions” because actually doing their job is just too hard for them. And this makes the voters in their districts so upset that they march out to the polls and re-elect them every couple of years.
Can you imagine if your local city council or select board/town manager couldn’t carry out their budgetary duties? If they tried to say “we’ll pass a budget for a few weeks and then see what we can do”? I would hope the reaction would be something other than just re-electing them.
But when you see what is going on in Foxboro and Mansfield these days, it makes you wonder if Washington politics isn’t trickling down.
And Massachusetts state government? They can’t even spell “transparency” never mind practice it. The state legislature consistently spits in the face of the people it alleges to serve. And we wipe it off, thank them for their service, and send them back to Beacon Hill.
WE are the ultimate problem. We don’t care enough. We don’t do enough.
We don’t hold our officials or ourselves accountable enough. We must get better.
This is not a defense of public officials, although it has been my pleasure to know many fine ones.
But we must elect people with balanced viewpoints, cooperative spirits, and a true desire for open and honest government to have any hope of actually achieving same.