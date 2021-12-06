Charlie Baker will not seek another term as governor of Massachusetts. Folks can and will argue for quite some time whether that is good or bad for the Commonwealth, but a few things are certain:
The race to replace him is going to be intense, nasty, and revealing. It also is going to go a long way toward telling us just what the political climate is here in Massachusetts and if the wave of conservatism that has swept through much of the rest of the country is perhaps coming ashore a little harder these days in the Bay State.
Nationally, and even within our own borders, Massachusetts is considered a very liberal state. It is usually a sure win for the Democratic candidate for president every four years. Our two legislative branches are so overwhelmingly held by Democrats that Republicans are almost an endangered species on Beacon Hill.
But the governor’s office is a different story. Of the last 10 governors, a whopping seven have been Republicans. Heck, Mitt Romney — now a GOP senator from that bastion of liberalism known as Utah — was elected governor here. It can accurately be said that over the last several decades, Republicans have dominated in the race for the Commonwealth’s top elected post.
Of course, many of the GOP governors were pretty moderate, with Romney being the most conservative. Baker will never be confused with Ted Cruz when it comes to political philosophy, and Donald Trump (who has no real philosophy outside of “Trump First”) constantly referred to Baker as a RINO (Republican In Name Only) and attacked him often.
Perhaps voters here have felt their government needed to balance the lopsided legislature and thus leaned towards Republicans. That is a logical explanation. But this next election, the Republican Party candidate might not in any way resemble Bill Weld or Paul Cellucci, politically or philosophically.
Current frontrunner Geoff Diehl, a former Republican state representative, announced his candidacy some time ago. He is at least as far to the right of the political spectrum as any possible Democratic candidate would be to the left. He has already been endorsed for the office by Trump, and has significant support within the rather small state Republican Party.
Diehl — who has called the 2020 election “rigged” and promoted Trump’s endorsement of him — is the early frontrunner for the nomination.
Some believe he may have been able to defeat Baker in a Republican primary, unless large numbers of Democrats crossed over to support him.
He is pounding all the popular points of the current Republican leadership and currying favor with Trump.
He is strongly opposed to both mask and vaccination mandates, particularly in schools. After claiming he would not seek Trump’s endorsement, he now celebrates it.
Can he win the governorship? Would this “Blue State” elect an ultra-conservative Trump supporter? It is not as far fetched as you might think, particularly if an ultra-liberal candidate carries the Democratic banner into the fight.
If the choice is one of two political extremes, don’t be surprised if the Republican hold on the governor’s office continues. Voters like balance, and the lack of a moderate would make it anyone’s race.
