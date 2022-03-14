It’s all Joe Biden’s fault.
As I filled up my tank yesterday, I cursed Biden for what he singlehandedly has done to gas prices. In fact, I’m pretty sure that was him skulking off in an unmarked vehicle after personally changing the price on the pump to go up another 30 cents per gallon.
It’s amazing how much blame Biden has accumulated in just over a year as president. It is obviously his fault we can’t find people to work these days, even though the unemployment rate is the lowest in recorded history. It’s a wonder he has time to do anything, given what he has been judged by many to be responsible for ruining.
As I drove home from the gas station and hit the pothole Joe Biden had installed on my road, my anger at him just grew deeper and deeper. The weather was chilly that day, obviously a result of Biden overreacting to global warming. When I got out of my car and tripped on the branch Biden had knocked off our tree in the last windstorm, all I could think about was how we have to get him out of office.
I had just gotten groceries in Attleboro that day, because Biden forced the closing of the only supermarket in my hometown of Norton. I cooked them on the grill, even though Biden has personally driven the cost of propane up through his reckless disregard. I stopped cooking on my stove after Biden weakened the ingredients in the cleanser we use to wipe the surface after spills.
You know, I got over the time Biden left my door open and allowed my son’s dog to escape. I no longer hold a grudge for his ordering of Tom Brady to Tampa Bay. I have forgiven him for that week he made sure my trash wasn’t picked up, the bad ink cartridge he allowed to hit the office supply store where I bought it, and I’m even willing to overlook that he ordered the hacking of my Facebook page.
But now that Biden has personally led Russian troops into Ukraine and made my hamburger cost so much more, I am over him. I thought it couldn’t get any worse after he deported Ted Cruz to Cancun during a hurricane, or after he hid the Jewish space lasers where Marjorie Taylor-Greene couldn’t find them. But a guy can only take so much.
Biden was totally to blame for everything that happened in Afghanistan over the last 20 years despite being in charge of things for just one.
The Jan. 6 insurrection would never had happened if Biden would have had the decency to lose the last election.
My grandsons exposed Biden last week, revealing it was the president and not them who spilled the grape juice all over the hardwood floor despite being warned to only drink in the kitchen. And that dead cat on the side of the road? That has Biden’s fingerprints all over it.
If he thinks he can make us believe he’s not responsible for everything wrong in our lives, then he obviously doesn’t know us well enough.