People across the area and the state are already casting ballots in the election that officially doesn’t happen for another couple of weeks. And as tempting as it is to talk about some of the candidates and their races, let’s take a few minutes to discuss a couple of the ballot questions facing Massachusetts voters.
There are four, but let’s concentrate on just two — the first and the last.
Both are controversial for various reasons, and both are subject to extreme distortion of what they really stand for.
Question 1 asks voters to establish an additional 4% state income tax on that portion of annual taxable income in excess of $1 million. In other words, people making over $1 million in income will pay an extra 4% on just that overage. The revenue produced — estimated to be as high as $2 billion — will be limited for use by the state Legislature for public education, public colleges and universities, and repair and maintenance of roads, bridges, and public transportation.
Those in favor point to the benefit provided without adding a single dollar to the taxes of anyone making less that $1 million annually. Opponents say the added 4% will hurt those paying it, is generally unfair, and could drive entrepreneurs and business people from the state.
I’m voting ‘Yes’ on Question 1. It simply makes sense. It generates a tremendous amount of money for badly-needed projects and purposes, all without burdening the overwhelming majority of taxpayers. The relatively small tax imposed on those with incomes over $1 million will not dramatically change their situations, and results in those who can paying a bit more for the betterment of the state.
The arguments about driving out businesses and the state having a huge surplus already are weak. While our budget surplus is large right now, inflation is rising and our future needs will be expensive. And our business environment here in Massachusetts continues to be strong.
Question 1 serves the common good while not placing an undue burden on anyone, and should be approved.
Question 4 would allow all Massachusetts residents who cannot provide proof of lawful presence in the United States to obtain a standard driver’s license or learner’s permit if they meet all the other qualifications for the same. It is designed to help eliminate people driving without a license and cut down the number of uninsured motor vehicle accidents and injuries and damages that result from them.
Most of the opposition to this law passed by the legislature centers around the desire to prevent “illegal immigrants” from gaining privileges reserved for legal citizens. While this is understandable, it is shortsighted given the law’s objective.
More than a dozen other states already have such laws in place. It allows the states to track drivers better, and results in more insured operators and fewer property losses. To merely defeat it as a way of “punishing” undocumented residents is cutting off our collective noses to spite our faces. It should be approved.
Of course, those are just my opinions. Unlike some others, I would never claim to “have done your thinking for you.” You do that just fine on your own.