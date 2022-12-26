You can go almost anywhere and read summaries of the year just ending and relive the experiences both good and bad that were 2022.
But no, not in this space. Here we look forward with clairvoyance, vision, and a whole lot of wishful thinking.
Utilizing my vast widespread (and largely imaginary) network of connections to those “in the know,” I strive each year to put together a list of events and headlines you are likely to see in the New Year. And 2023 promises to be full of things that should but will not happen, as well as the inevitable surprises that pop up annually.
So rather than keep you in suspense any longer, I offer you my own list of headlines and events you can expect to see in 2023 (many with tongue planted firmly in cheek).
— Trump Pleads Guilty To Insurrection Charges. On the eve of his trial and facing a mountain of evidence proving his complicity, former President Donald Trump pled guilty today to charges related to insurrection and the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. In his plea deal, which Trump personally negotiated, he will serve a three-day sentence in the cloakroom at his Mar-a-Lago resort and be forced to forfeit his entire set of Trump Digital Trading Cards.
— Local Election Turnout Exceeds Presidential Turnout. Across the Greater Attleboro area this spring, voter turnout to elect city councilors, select board members and school committee members exceeded the turnout at the last presidential election. Experts say this is because voters finally realized local officials have more effect on their everyday lives than state and national officials and are easier to hold accountable.
— Patriots Trade Bill Belichick To Tampa For Tom Brady. In a stunning deal, the future Hall of Fame Coach was dealt to Tampa for the future Hall of Fame quarterback. Matt Patricia was immediately named as the new Patriots head coach, and Joe Montana will come out of retirement at age 66 to quarterback the Buccaneers.
— Republicans Choose Marjorie Taylor Greene As New House Speaker. In a very close race, Marjorie Taylor Greene was the choice of House Republicans to be the new Speaker. She barely beat out former Republican President Richard Nixon for the position. At press time, Nixon could not be reached for comment.
— Local Newspapers Receive Tremendous Support From Communities. After many years of decline due to lack of community support and advertising revenues, local newspapers make a huge comeback as citizens and businesses realize the value of a strong newspaper. Advertisers flock to the papers, new staff are added, and reporters are once again at local meetings keeping officials honest and providing transparency in government to all.
— Senate Eliminates The Filibuster. Many political types are outraged after the Senate votes to eliminate the filibuster. All issues will now be decided by a majority vote, which extremists in both parties are citing as a threat to democracy and representative government. “The next thing you know, we’ll be electing presidents who didn’t win a majority of votes” complained one Senator.
We’ll see how many of these brilliant predictions come to pass. In the meantime, Happy New Year to you all.