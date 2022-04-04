During much of the ongoing pandemic, people have expressed the urge to return to “normal.” But we haven’t yet come to grips with just what normal will be in a post-COVID world.
This disease has fundamentally changed us in ways we are often loathe to admit. Medically, socially, and legally, the insidious virus has made us reconsider our previously accepted standards and norms. While many have merely been bypassed temporarily, some have been altered in ways that may be permanent.
Perhaps nowhere is that more true than in our American workplaces. Or more correctly, “out” of our workplaces.
While remote schooling was almost universally panned, working remotely has not only become accepted but in fact preferred by a large percentage of employees — and many employers. Working from home can be safer, cheaper, and a much more desired lifestyle particularly for a younger generation that doesn’t understand why their parents valued traveling to a workplace and spending large chunks of their working life in them.
I can understand that. Who really wants to commute into Boston on crowded highways or unreliable mass transit, when they can merely log into their computer? It can save time and money, allows employers to get more production from their workers, and give those employers more valuable time with their families.
The value of owning or leasing expensive office space in our major cities is being severely questioned. Cities themselves are feeling the economic impact of fewer employees eating at local restaurants and shopping at the stores. Commuter rail and subways are suffering from a lack of ridership. But the employees and their families are loving it.
Of course, not every job can be done remotely. Doctors and nurses can’t take care of their patients completely online. Supermarket workers have to actually be there to stock the shelves and service customers. Those trucks carrying our supplies don’t drive themselves. And factories, while certainly a lot more automated these days, still need people to operate the machinery and load those trucks.
But employers have to adapt to an increasingly independent and leveraged workforce. They don’t have the same affection for gathering together at their jobs. Their social interaction does not have to be in person. Their stays at jobs are shorter in terms of years. That is their new normal.
I’ve spent the last 39 years of my work life with the same company. I’ve enjoyed and even treasured being physically present with people every day. The idea of working from home does not appeal to me — although I could probably get used to it.
But I understand it is the future. I recognize we are living in a new world, one where the values may have changed — and not in a negative way. Every older generation eventually sees things they accepted no longer being the norm. And we all somewhat mourn those days gone by.
Long after I’m gone, the new older generation will probably be saying, “Remember when people used to work in office buildings and travel for hours to do it? What in the world were they thinking?”
Working remotely is here to stay, and everyone better get used to it.