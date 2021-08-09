We are entering what is often referred to as the dog days of summer, a phrase which may be more insulting to dogs than it is to summer.
But during this period, I often find myself mindlessly reflecting on things that have crossed my mind during the first part of this year.
Today, I’m playing the “You know you are getting old when …” game with myself.
Having officially reached senior citizen status, there seems to be no end to the examples that remind me I am heading into the stretch run and unenthusiastically crawling toward the finish line.
So in the spirit of commiserating with some and hopefully amusing others, I offer my list detailing “You know you are getting old when …”
You know you are getting old when you make more noise standing up than you do walking.
You know you are getting old when the Red Sox night games on the West Coast hold absolutely no interest for you.
You know you are getting old when someone mentions “The Avengers” and you think they are talking about Steed and Mrs. Peel.
You know you are getting old when all your doctors are younger than you.
You know you are getting old when a grandchild becomes taller than you. Or maybe it is that you become shorter than them.
You know you are getting old when all the songs on the “Oldies Station” are new to you.
You know you are getting old when the number of people you recognize in the cemetery exceeds the number of people you recognize outside it.
You know you are getting old when getting ready for bed starts to resemble taking a car apart before putting it in the garage for the night.
You know you are getting old when the volume on the TV can’t be turned up high enough.
You know you are getting old when people in a waiting room offer to get up and give you their seat.
You know you are getting old when the list of pills you need to take each day is longer than the list of things you need to do.
You know you are getting old when you can’t remember what you were going to … uh … I mean … damn it.
You know you are getting old when the grandchildren of sports figures you rooted for as a kid are playing in the major leagues today.
You know you are getting old when your newspaper column is about how you know when you are getting old.
Happy winter. I mean — summer. Ugh!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.