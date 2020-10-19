In a normal year, the nonprofit organization Christmas Is For Kids fulfils the needs and dreams of hundreds of children in the Greater Attleboro area. An intrepid band of volunteers selflessly gives of their time and efforts, coming together not just to distribute random gifts, but fulfill specific needs and make kids feel special — the way they should feel on Christmas Day.
But in 2020, coming together on anything is a major deal. The coronavirus pandemic has limited virtually all aspects of society. The economy is struggling, people have lost their jobs, and running a highly organized effort such as Christmas Is For Kids seems virtually impossible.
So what do Kelly Fox and her amazing and dedicated volunteers say in the face of these overwhelming obstacles?
“Hold our eggnog.”
As you read this, Christmas Is For Kids is already working hard. They have sent out applications and expect to help even more kids this holiday season — up to 1,000 of them. How are they going to do that?
Oh, it’s easy. They have simply dismantled and rebuilt all of their processes to facilitate contactless interaction with parents, donors, and volunteers. They will be running two shifts in their cramped workplace, socially distanced and wearing masks and protective gear, while planning to build their own new facility in North Attleboro. In other words, they will be doing what they do every year — making the miraculous happen and changing young lives.
To be sure, there will be some differences this holiday season compared to previous efforts. The gifts will probably be a bit less customized than in prior years due to the virus and the contact limitations. Fox says the concentration will necessarily be on things like warm clothing and toys, and of course the ever-popular gift cards. She adds she is sure parents will understand that emphasis, and notes they are always grateful for the help and the joy brought to their children.
But none of that happens without the most important cog in the wondrous machine that is Christmas Is For Kids: You. All you good folks out there who make the donations, provide the funding for their efforts, and buy the gifts that make a difference in the lives of families here in our own communities.
These are very difficult times. More families than ever are experiencing difficulties in providing food and shelter, never mind Christmas gifts. Those difficulties extend to the donors as well as the recipients. While the volunteers are ready to work hard, they can’t do much of anything unless the presents and donations show up.
That’s why your generosity is more important than ever. People in the Greater Attleboro area have a long and documented history of stepping up to help their less fortunate citizens, friends and neighbors. And when times are the toughest, they always manage to meet the challenge.
So this year, let’s get things done early. Reach out to CIFK today at info@councilforchildren.org or call 508-226-2336 and leave them a message. I promise you, t will be one of the best decisions you make today.
And thank you to all the volunteers for all they do.
