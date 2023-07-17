There is no better way to appreciate the value of a local newspaper than to consider what you wouldn’t know if you didn’t have one. That’s true of this newspaper and countless others across the region and country as they battle to stay afloat in these modern times of instant news, social media, and non-transparent government. (see The Sun Chronicle’s editorial on Opinion Page today.)
Yeah, newspapers aren’t what they used to be. They are operating on a virtual shoestring these days. Advertising revenue is down, leading to a lack of reporters, editors, support staff and the ability to give expansive coverage. You must be truly dedicated (or desperate) today to pursue a career in local journalism, because it is slowly being eliminated.
But even if there are fewer pages and ads, the purpose served by local papers is more important than ever. If you don’t believe that, let me give you a few examples of what you might not know if you didn’t have this one and a few of the remaining weeklies.
When the news broke recently about the Foxboro Town Manager being “on vacation” since June and the position of assistant town manager being quietly restored, you probably read about it in the newspaper.
Because even though the meetings are televised locally and open to the public, few people watch and fewer still attend.
But when it appears in print in the local paper, people pay more attention. Because the newspaper doesn’t just stop there. It doesn’t just show you what happened and leave it to you to follow up and press for details. Newspapers like this one — even with limited resources — ask the questions you might wonder about, but don’t have the time to pursue.
For days now this paper has followed the story and pressed for answers. It is a slow process, but satisfying the people’s right to know is what good newspapers do.
It is a thankless job, one which only seems to be truly appreciated when the newspapers are gone — and keeping the public’s business from them becomes a whole lot easier.
When it became known that Mansfield’s police chief was on paid suspension and had been for a very long time, taxpayers in that community were outraged for a variety of reasons. But there was no explanation forthcoming from town officials who had to balance their legal responsibilities as employers with their responsibilities to those who pay the bills.
But The Sun Chronicle took things an extra step, pursuing a Freedom of Information Act request with the state that started to get more of the story told. Sure, it was on different TV stations and in some big-city papers for a day or two. But that quickly faded.
I often hear people say they canceled their subscription to their local paper because ”there’s nothing in it anymore” and it’s just not worth it.
Sorry, but they are wrong. It is in fact a bargain. And even if you don’t subscribe, you benefit from the work done by local papers.
But if too many follow this shortsighted view, local papers will disappear. Only then will those folks truly appreciate what they wouldn’t know without one.