It can be a great source of satisfaction to succeed in both life and your chosen profession. But as I’ve discovered, it is even more satisfying when you watch your children thrive and achieve their dreams.
I’m lucky to have two tremendous sons who partnered with great spouses and are raising truly amazing children. They both work at good jobs and are successful by any objective standards. My wife and I are incredibly proud.
But recently, my oldest son Aaron accomplished something noteworthy even aside from those things. He wrote a book. Became a published author. And the book is meaningful, timely, topical and important. So at the risk of appearing a bragging parent (which I am), I’d like to tell you about it and him.
The name of the book is “Raising Boys To Be Good Men — A Parent’s Guide To Bringing Up Happy Sons in a World Filled With Toxic Masculinity” (Skyhorse Publishing — available on Amazon and coming to local bookstores). It centers around the role of boys and men in our society, and how and why we need to be cognizant of how they grow up today. It’s a challenging, sometimes disturbing, occasionally amusing, and often in-your-face discussion about being a parent of young men (he has three sons — did I mention one is named William?) and preparing them to find their place in a world that often wants to dictate how they should act and think.
But apart from the literary content and worthiness, what strikes me most about Aaron’s book is simply that it is his. He created something that matters greatly and made it his own. He’s not analyzing the works of others, or reacting to what some politicians or alleged leaders said and did. He’s telling a story while living it, and hopefully helping others by sharing his experiences.
He does this while fully admitting and detailing he was (and sometimes still can be) a part of the problem. He doesn’t ignore his own shortcomings — he embraces them and uses them as a teaching tool. It’s the type of tough honesty that lends credibility to the end result.
And both he and his book have been noticed. He has received great reviews from publications like The Washington Post, and been positively mentioned by CNN.com, GoodMorningAmerica.com, Upworthy, and The Today Show. His book is the #1 new release on Amazon.com in the General Gender Studies category.
But whether he sells another book, he has done what every parent hopes their children can do. He visualized something, wanted it, worked at it, and achieved it. He took something from a dream to a reality, earned the respect of those around him, and in the process remained true to himself. I believe every parent wants that for their child.
Not bad for a kid from Norton. Fortunately he has loving family and friends who can and will mercilessly and viciously bring him back to earth if his head starts to get a little big.
So congratulations to our son Aaron, the big-time author. We love you and are so proud of you.
I just hope I’m still at least the second-best writer in the family now.
