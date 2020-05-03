Count me as one of those who believes there is such a thing as TDS — Trump Derangement Syndrome. It’s been sweeping the country for some time, and can have devastating effects on those who contract it. It is a deadly disease of the mind.
Symptoms are easy to recognize. The afflicted seem to lose the ability to exercise common sense and logic regarding politics. They become incapable of filtering out reality from fantasy. They only accept information from certain sources. Their judgment and opinion of President Trump does not change regardless of what he says or does.
But unlike many, I do not believe TDS only affects those who dislike Trump. In fact, I am convinced a large number of cases — if not the majority — actually involve Trump supporters.
For every victim of this terrible disease who hates Trump in every way for any reason, there seems to be two or three who suffer it came up negative. The test included listening to 12 successive Trump press conferences, and through it all I did not break out in hives or become nauseous. They will support and defend the president even when he says and does things that contradict what he said or did the previous day. Each side is in need of help.
Now I know there are readers out there who believe yours truly is afflicted with TDS. But I assure you, I am not.
I have pro-Trump acquaintances who also tested negative. They are able to laugh off the President’s more stupid and indefensible statements and admit that while he was wrong, they like many of his policies and put up with his lying and distortions because it serves their ultimate goals. They are not TDS victims — they simply are willing to accept lots of bad for what they see as some ultimate good.
While there are those who would contest Trump saying the sky is blue and air contains oxygen, those most badly infected are blindly loyal to the Trump cause — whatever that may be at the moment. Like their counterparts on the other side, they are easy to recognize due to the extreme nature of their symptoms.
The ones who truly believe Trump did not mean to suggest the possibility of treating the coronavirus by injecting either light or disinfectant into the body. The ones who truly believe his inaugural crowds were the biggest ever. The poor souls convinced that Hillary Clinton ran a human trafficking ring from a Washington pizza parlor, or that there were “really good people on both sides” at Charlottesville.
When you show them video of Trump saying what he said he didn’t say the day before, they simply refuse to acknowledge it. They will then — with some credibility — point you to someone saying Trump deserves no credit for the previously good economy.
Yes Virginia, there is such a thing as Trump Derangement Syndrome. But it comes from the fact there is such a thing as Trump Derangement. And there is one primary carrier spreading it.
For that, there is no vaccine expected until at least November.
