I am a creature of habit. I feel most comfortable when I follow the same routine, a familiar pattern that works for me and can be trusted. Children need structure and dependability and routine as well, so I find it congruent with my personality to enforce the myriad of little rules to which this household adheres.
Clear your dishes and brush your teeth after breakfast. Pack your lunch before we leave the house. Use kind words. Share. Take turns. Say “please” and “thank you.” In the evening, no screen time before your homework or practice time is finished. Brush your teeth before bed. Lights out at a consistent, specific time. Hopefully you’ll get a good night’s sleep and you can wake up refreshed to do it all again tomorrow.
Children also, however, seem to have a hard-wired desire to push boundaries, in ways both big and small. When you get a treat, see if you can get another. If a rule is bent a little, see if you can break it completely. If my daughter gets an ice cream sundae with a cherry on top, she’ll ask for seven more cherries (“Because I’m 8 years old, so I want eight of them.”) If my son gets extra screen time — once — for computer games, he’ll ask for extra time the next day, and the next, and the next.
It’s a bit exasperating, until I remember that their boundary-pushing is normal and developmentally appropriate. I just have to keep saying, “No.”
Some rule-breaking efforts, however, can be amusing.
For example, I felt a subtle shaking coming from the back of my car one morning as we were heading out of our neighborhood on our way to summer day camp.
I stopped and looked back to see my children busily swinging their arms back and forth. One moment they looked like they were running in place; the next moment their arms flew up like they were trying to repeatedly and urgently hail a taxi.
The culprit: digital sports watches, the kind that track their steps and minutes of movement. After comparing step totals for several months — an ongoing competition in our household — the kids had finally discovered that if they swung their arms around vigorously, the watches would be tricked into counting the movement as more steps.
I snickered to myself. I suppose if they wanted to push the boundaries by cheating on their exercise numbers — getting counterfeit steps by swinging their arms instead — who was I to ruin their fun? As we drove toward camp, the kids periodically checked their watches and announced their progress. “I got two hundred more steps!”
“I got three hundred more!”
I have no idea precisely how many supposed steps my children took as they rode in the car on the way to camp, but by the time we arrived, they seemed to be working up a sweat. They might have beaten the system by gaining artificial steps, but the watches — designed to promote movement and exercise — had the last laugh. I suppose I had a chuckle as well, because here was a broken rule that I didn’t have to worry about enforcing.
I just hope my car doesn’t shake so much on our way home from camp at the end of the day.