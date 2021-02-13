I’d long ago hidden the box toward the back of the closet, so I was surprised and even a bit disappointed when my son got it out and placed it on the coffee table in front of me.
This box — about the size of a shoe box — had arrived in our household several years ago, at Christmastime, I think. A gift for my son, it contained five hundred million billion zillion little plastic pieces with which one could construct (using the screws and nuts and toy drill included) anything from a sailboat to a dump truck to a robot. Delightful and creative, right?
Though it was geared toward kids, this box of fun proved frustrating for little fingers, as the pieces never seemed to stay put and the screws kept coming loose. So whenever my son plunked the box down in front of me and asked, “Daddy will you help me with this?” the request was really, “Daddy will you do this for me?” I’d comply, and start building something. My son would wander away while I set about following the vague instruction booklet, struggling to keep all of those little screws and nuts snug enough to hold my creation together.
Tightening and retightening those screws, I’d stifle the urge to yell and throw my project to the floor. Twenty minutes later I’d victoriously hold the finished object aloft — a motorcycle or a race car or a funny-looking alien — and my son would mumble a thank-you before taking it to his room.
The box became a source of frustration for me rather than a father/son bonding opportunity or a chance for my son to practice using the toy drill or creating his own aliens. I pushed aside a basket of winter hats and a few board games and stuffed that box in the rear of the closet.
For a long time that box stayed there, undisturbed, those irritating little plastic nuts and screws and the little orange drill lying peaceful and dormant, until my son fished it out again. But this time, both my son and daughter were interested, and they weren’t asking me to make something for them.
“I’m going to make a unicorn!” my daughter declared, searching in the box for some parts. “And I’m making an Imperial AT-AT from Star Wars!” my son said, grabbing a handful of screws. I smiled, watching them work. Relieved that I was no longer tasked with the challenge of building a robot or a sailboat or a motorcycle, I languidly laid out some straight pieces on the table, screwed them together, and created a spatula.
My project went smoothly, and I was happy to lend a hand when asked. The AT-AT kept falling over; the unicorn’s legs wouldn’t stay in place. Tightening and retightening those screws, my kids stifled the urge to yell and throw their projects to the ground. But they kept their cool, and with only an occasional assist from Daddy, they eventually held their creations aloft, victorious smiles on their faces.
Perhaps this box wouldn’t have to be hidden away in the back of the closet anymore. I picked up my spatula, and thanks to a loose connection, the handle fell off. I let out an exasperated sigh.
Maybe the back of the closet was where this darned box belonged after all.
