If you were to pay close attention to the clothes my children wear on a daily basis, you would be excused for coming to the erroneous conclusion that they each have no more than one or two shirts to choose from on any given day. Ditto for pants and for socks.
I roll my eyes as they rifle through their dressers in the morning, reaching past piles of perfectly good shirts and pants to pick out certain well-used and well-loved choices that my wife had tucked toward the bottom in hopes that the kids would for once make a different selection.
Though it’s partly a case of having a few favorites — a Star Wars T-shirt for my son, a pair of rainbow-striped pants for my daughter — the real issue cuts deeper.
The rest of the clothing choices in my kids’ drawers are not simply less favored and less desirable; these seemingly innocent shirts and pants seem to actually inflict harm on the wearer.
Force my son to try on any number of non-Star Wars T-shirts, and he claims they itch way too much for his comfort. Make my daughter don a pair of pants that aren’t rainbow-striped, and she howls in despair.
Most mornings I don’t have the energy to fight this fight. I take a deep breath, keeping in mind that I had somewhat similarly strong preferences when I was a kid.
The way a pair of pants would fit not quite perfectly, or the way a sock gripped my ankles just a little too firmly, could cause me angst for an entire school day. I get it.
But it’s still awfully frustrating for the parents.
So I was overjoyed when my daughter finally agreed to wear her star pants to her distance-learning program the other day.
I’d been trying unsuccessfully to push the star pants for months.
They looked perfectly fine and adorable to me — an off-white background dotted with bright yellow, pink, and purple stars of various size — but to my daughter those pants were scratchy, ugly, too big and also too small.
By some miracle, she pulled on those pants along with a matching pink shirt that featured a white unicorn surrounded by a bunch of little white stars. Star pants with a star shirt. Perfect! Now my daughter might have two favorite outfits instead of one.
Well, those star pants lasted for all of a single day. When I picked the kids up at the end of the day, there on my daughter’s left knee, in those wonderfully cute star pants, was a big hole.
Flabbergasted, I sputtered my question. What on Earth happened to your pants?
Apparently my daughter and her cohort had finished their distance learning early and decided to play “animals” in their free time. Apparently, from the looks of those poor pants, my daughter had spent the better part of the afternoon crawling around on the carpet on all fours, pretending to be a horse on a farm.
That night I regretfully tossed the star pants into the trash. Their reign had been disappointingly brief.
Tomorrow, it would be back to the rainbow-striped pants. Unless I could convince her to wear those gray pants with the leaping unicorns on them. Undoubtedly they’ll probably be too scratchy, or something.
