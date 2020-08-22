My son’s birthday has arrived. But instead of looking back over the year and marveling at his growth and adventures, I’m thinking about what an exciting year his fish had.
Buzz the betta fish arrived in our household last year on the occasion of our son’s birthday. Although most of Buzz’s time has been spent swimming lazily in his tank or resting on the bottom near the pebbles, Buzz has experienced his own growth and adventures.
First came getting used to his new home. Having lived in a little plastic container at the pet store for an unknown number of days or weeks or months, Buzz was deposited into my son’s brand new fish tank. I’m no fish behaviorist, so I couldn’t tell whether Buzz was excited or frightened or indifferent to his new surroundings. I assume it took some getting used to the new plastic plants, the little yellow submarine, and the statue of the shark playing a ukulele. If Buzz were ever released into the wild, we’d have to be sure to retrain him so he would regain a healthy fear of predators and would not make the mistake of expecting a shark to entertain him with music.
Buzz’s life went on uneventfully for a while — the days highlighted by three or four pellets of fish food in the morning and another three or four pellets before bed, provided my son didn’t forget. Eventually the humans in the house planned to go on vacation, so Buzz endured a car trip to the babysitter’s home.
Buzz was well cared for during our absence. I made sure to cover Buzz’s ears when I gave the babysitters their instructions.
Discussing the fish pellets was simple and straightforward, but I also suggested snapping a picture of Buzz should he meet an untimely demise and the babysitters be inspired to quickly find a replacement before the end of the week. My son likes having a pet fish in his room, but I can’t help seeing Buzz as a lesson in mortality just waiting to happen.
Fortunately Buzz survived his vacation week (or his replacement has done remarkably well taking Buzz’s place).
Buzz has also survived periodic tank cleanings, though one episode proved nearly fatal. I placed Buzz in his original plastic pet store container and deposited it on the bathroom sink so I could go downstairs to fill a cup with warm filtered water to add to his tank.
I should have placed the cover on Buzz’s container, as I hadn’t realized he was in the mood for exploring. I returned to the bathroom to find the container empty — and Buzz lying wet but motionless in the sink. For a moment my heart stopped — I think Buzz and I both lost some of our life spans that day — before I scooped him into the container and then quickly into his tank with the new water.
I thanked the fish gods that Buzz immediately started swimming again.
I am glad to be celebrating the anniversary of Buzz’s arrival into our house.
I hope that next year at this time, Buzz will be celebrating a second anniversary.
Though I’m sure he and I would be happy if the coming year is less exciting and adventurous than the first.
