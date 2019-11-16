My children and I were in the front yard one recent Sunday afternoon, enjoying the fading, distant warmth of the setting sun. I was doing my best to rake leaves into a pile before they all blew away. My kids were doing their best to repeatedly run and jump into the leaf pile before I could stuff the leaves into bags. I wasn’t getting much done as far as eliminating leaves was concerned, but I didn’t mind all that much.
Suddenly, my son ran into the house, declaring that he needed a shirt.
I thought at first that he had gotten his shirt dirty or that the tag was bothering him, but he came out with an old Jurassic Park T-shirt and started stuffing leaves into it.
“This doesn’t fit me anymore,” he said seriously. “It’ll be perfect. Next, we have to get a big stick.”
I could only wonder what he was up to. That is, until he decided he needed my help. When he requested duct tape and more sticks, I made him tell me his plans.
My son had decided that our yard needed a scarecrow. He figured he’d stuff an old shirt with leaves, plop a basketball head on top, and plant the whole thing on a big stick in the ground.
I loved the idea of this project — and it would be a welcome break from raking leaves.
He soon decided against the basketball, instead going inside to fetch a hanger that we duct taped to the stick. He got out some paper and crayons and drew a face that seemed a little bit sinister.
Perfect for a scarecrow.
For the finishing touch, my son stuck a name tag to the scarecrow’s shirt. I’d never thought to name the scarecrow, but there it was: “Mr. J. Park.”
Now Mr. J. Park guards our front yard. It rained that first night, so he became disheveled pretty quickly. The hanger slipped down the stick a few inches, taking his face and his shirt along with it. His hat blew off the stick, but fortunately didn’t fly far. My son replaced the hat, but Mr. J. Park’s face remains comically far down the stick.
It makes for an odd sight, especially in the early evening when the setting sun causes Mr. J. Park to cast a long and eerie shadow across the front lawn. His crayon eyes look piercingly, unflinchingly at me as I pull up the driveway into the garage, leaving him alone and cold outside.
I have to remind myself that a stick man with a face duct taped to a hanger duct taped to a stick doesn’t have the ability to hold a grudge against me. On the other hand, I almost feel guilty enough to invite him inside the house. He could sit with us in the living room, maybe watch some TV. I wonder if he’d be good at “Wheel of Fortune.” At least he wouldn’t yell out any of the answers before I had a chance to figure them out for myself.
Although I haven’t invited Mr. J. Park inside, I have (I think) grown accustomed to his quiet presence outside in our front yard. Maybe if I leave him a rake he’ll take care of some of those leaves.
