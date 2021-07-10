It was last year at about this time that my children and I (and our dog Lucy) came across a very curious and unexpected botanical discovery. We were taking a walk around the neighborhood to get some fresh air and to give Lucy (and the children, and myself) some exercise.
We reached a bend in the road, at a patch of undeveloped land where a bubbling stream meanders through the woods and the trees provide shade to pedestrians, and where a little section of overgrown grass provides a place for neighborhood dogs to urinate without upsetting any homeowners’ beloved lawns. My daughter stopped and pointed. “What’s that?” she inquired.
I looked in the direction of her finger, and there at the edge of the woods was a tree unlike any I’d ever seen before. Most of this tree’s features were unremarkable. It wasn’t that tall — maybe five or six feet — and its branches and leaves were plain and ordinary, even a bit sparse. The color of the bark was bland and forgettable. But the fruit of this tree was quite unique.
“Is that a — hat?” my daughter asked.
Indeed, there perched upon the end of a branch toward the top of the tree was a brown wide-brim straw sun hat. “Yes,” I replied. “Looks like that tree grew a hat!”
We chuckled for the rest of the walk, talking about whether the hat tree might sprout more hats and how big they’d be and whether the hats would naturally drop to the ground when they were ripe or whether someone would need to come pluck the hats from the tree so that the branches wouldn’t bend under their weight.
We wondered, as the tree got older and taller, if the hats it produced would get bigger too, or if the tree would simply produce more of the same-sized hats.
What must the forest animals think of the hat tree, we mused. Would the squirrels make a home in the hat, or would a deer come along and try it on? We talked about helping the hat tree along in its development; perhaps we’d collect old hats at home and graft them onto the rest of the tree’s branches, for other passersby to admire.
By the time we finished our walk, we were onto other topics of conversation and greater concerns (like having an afternoon snack) so we did not gather any hats. The very next day, when we went to check on the hat tree, the hat was already gone. The rare and mysterious hat tree must bloom but one day a year, I decided.
We’d all forgotten about the neighborhood hat tree until just the other day, when my daughter mentioned to my puzzled wife that the hat tree should be blooming again at about this time of year. Although we’ve taken many walks around the block, and although we’ve looked high and low for any signs of hats sprouting on trees, so far this year we’ve yet to spot any blooming hat trees in the neighborhood.
But there’s still hope. I have a few extra unused hats, tucked away in the back of my closet. Maybe this year the hat tree should bloom with many hats rather than just one. That is, unless I get distracted by the thought of an afternoon snack.
